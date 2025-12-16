Jump to category:
Gift a great Bluetooth speaker this Christmas – the 3 best for all budgets

Festive fun for your ears – at budget, middle and luxury price points

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)
in Features

Music makes the world a better place – so what better way to brighten up someone's world than by giving them that gift in the form of a portable Bluetooth speaker?

There are a lot of brands fighting for attention in this space, however, and the price points vary from 'sensible' to 'insane'. I've tested dozens of these products, though, and am here to cut through the noise to highlight the top three right now.

Pricing

Bang & Olufsen

Bang Olufsen Beosound A1 Gen 3 review

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

This is the third-generation of B&O's portable, so the price is a little higher than previous versions – but if you can find the second-gen model then it's also worth considering.

It may seem like a lot to pay a couple of hundred for a portable speaker so small, but this design will last – it's even IP67 ingress protected, so you can dunk it in water and it's no bother.

Sonos

Sonos Move 2

(Image credit: Future)

Inevitably the priciest of the trio in this gift guide, but the Sonos just does that much more. Its full RRP is rarely asked these days, thanks to Christmas sales, but it'll still set you back a few hundred.

Adding Wi-Fi to it is part of the reason for that cost, delivering more features for at-home use. But it's also the largest and biggest sounding of the three recommendations, so you'll never need to rely on another home speaker again.

Ultimate Ears

UE Wonderboom 4 Review

(Image credit: Future)

While its RRP is close to the three-figure mark, Ultimate Ears products are often on sale – so you can buy it for much less. That applies to whichever colourway you may choose – and there are certainly lots of hot neon options!

While the material-covered finish might not look all that tough, the Wonderboom 4 is also IP67 rated (just like the B&O), so water, sand and dust is no bother to this little speaker – wherever you happen to take it.

Which wins?

Bang Olufsen Beosound A1 Gen 3 review

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

As ever with gifting, budget is a major factor. If you're buying for youngsters then the Wonderboom 4 is a great entry point that they'll appreciate.

If you're looking for greater sophistication, however, then it's the Bang & Olufsen's uprated bass output and classy design that make it the best-of-the-best in Bluetooth portables.

If it's a more home-focused product that you're after – which you can drag into the garden for BBQs and suchlike – then the Sonos is the more sensible option. It's also the priciest, however, so it's more of an invested consideration.

Other options?

If you look at the full list of the best Bluetooth speakers then you'll see the myriad options available – some more fitting for certain purposes than others.

Of them all, it's JBL's tube-shaped Charge 6 speaker that I use frequently (in my garage for Zwift sessions most commonly). It's rugged, it's bassy, and it's very keenly priced too.