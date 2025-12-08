Best Christmas Gifts 2025: luxury picks for the people who already have everything

We’re now well and truly into December, which means I’m secretly hoping you’ve already started your Christmas shopping. Every year I tell myself I’ll get it all done during the Black Friday sales… and every year that absolutely does not happen. So this is usually the point where I finally get myself organised.

Naturally, that means Christmas gifting is front and centre in my brain – and when that happens, you know a gift guide is never far behind. To switch things up this year, I’ve rounded up some great ideas inspired by 2025’s trending colours. It’s been a year of rich, earthy tones, from chocolate brown to deep burgundy, so each gift below leans into that theme. They’re also perfect for those people who are impossible to buy for, and I don’t know about you, but I’d be thrilled to unwrap any of these myself.

You’ll find all my favourite picks below, along with their prices. Don’t forget to check out our full Christmas gift guide featured in this month’s print issue before you go.