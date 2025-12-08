Samsung’s Ballie home companion robot has been delayed yet again

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung has delayed the launch of its Ballie AI home companion robot yet again. While customers can still sign up to receive updates on the Ballie, Samsung has stated that it isn’t ready yet and they’re still working on the technology.

Samsung has just confirmed that it’s delaying the launch of the Ballie. Following years of announcements and teases, the Samsung Ballie has many people excited but we’ll have to wait a while for it yet – here’s everything we know about it so far.

Samsung first introduced the Ballie , its AI-powered home companion robot, back in 2020. Since then, it made another appearance at CES in 2024 with upgraded features, including projecting images and videos onto walls.

This year, it was announced that the Samsung Ballie would be available to buy in the US and Korea during the summer . Samsung also stated that the Ballie would leverage Google Gemini for prompts and interactions.

But as summer has been and gone, and the end of the year is fast approaching, the Samsung Ballie hasn’t been put on sale yet which could only mean one thing – it’s delayed yet again. A Samsung spokesperson recently spoke to TechRadar and said “We are continuing to refine and perfect the technology to deliver an even more impactful customer experience.”

While that statement doesn’t really give anything away – nor does it give any indication of when it can be expected to launch – it’s clear that the Samsung Ballie isn’t ready yet. It hasn’t been confirmed or denied whether the Samsung Ballie needs its hardware or software improving either.

If I had to guess, I’d say that Samsung is potentially working on improving Ballie's AI and its moveability. AI has come on leaps and bounds over the past couple of years, so Samsung has to do something impressive to compete with other brands already using AI.

Having said that, Samsung has shown that it knows what it’s doing with AI, as it’s introduced AI capabilities and features to its smart fridges and laundry appliances. So, my other guess would be that the brand is focusing on how the Ballie moves.

Having made its own line-up of robot vacuum cleaners , Samsung clearly has experience in mapping and sensing. The Ballie is said to have LiDAR sensors, front and rear cameras and speakers, so it’s packed full of these navigation features that it needs to move the bright yellow ball-on-wheels around… so, who knows what the problem is?!

As CES 2026 is coming up in a month’s time, we hope that Samsung will announce more details on the Ballie, and hopefully a new timeline for its release date. Shoppers can also still sign up to receive the latest updates on the Ballie .