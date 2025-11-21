Samsung's XR smart glasses are starting to look like the Meta Ray-Ban rivals we expect

Quick Summary Samsung's smart glasses are said to feature transition lenses that change colour according to the light levels, while there's not going to be a mobile connection on board. The model number also reveals that these are in a different category to the Galaxy XR.

New details about Samsung's in-development smart glasses have leaked, telling us a little more about the forthcoming device that's going to rival Meta's stranglehold on the smart glasses segment.

The Samsung smart glasses are expected to launch under the Galaxy Glasses name and are reported by GalaxyClub to carry the model number SM-O200P. The format of this model number puts it into a different category to the Galaxy XR headset, which is SM-I610.

It has previously been confirmed that Samsung is working with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster on its smart glasses project, suggesting that it is taking an approach similar to Meta and looking to produce branded products. Meta has both Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses.

Building on the picture that we have of the new glasses, it's said that they will feature transition lenses, which adjust the colour based on light levels. This sounds like a great feature, meaning users don't have to choose between a clear glass model or one with tinted lenses – it could also enhance the experience if they feature a projected display, allowing that to remain visible in brighter conditions.

Elsewhere, they will feature a camera – the gateway to live information delivered via AI and for ad hoc image and video capture – while there will be no mobile connection.

That means that they will need to be connected to the smartphone in your pocket, which isn't a surprise. It's likely to be the phone that does a lot of the heavy lifting in AI processing terms.

We've previously heard that Samsung could launch glasses without a display, to rival the original Ray-Ban Meta models, sticking to the audio feedback model. This report also suggested that we'd see these devices launch in 2026.

What's not clear is whether Samsung's plans include working with Google to launch a smart glasses product, or whether the company is going solo on the project. Having launched the Galaxy XR – in partnership with Google and Qualcomm – it's expected that Samsung will provide the hardware design for some sort of glasses product with Google, but currently, firm plans are unknown.

When might Samsung's smart glasses launch?

That's the big question. With the Galaxy XR out in the wild, it's expected that Galaxy Glasses (if that's the launch name), while now be a higher priority. The trademark for that has been registered for over two years, according to GalaxyClub.

The site speculates that the launch will be focused on the US initially, but it's highly likely that Korea will be a core focus too. Ultimately, it's expected that Samsung will make these available globally.

As for launch timescales, there are plenty of opportunities coming up. Rumours have said that Galaxy Z TriFold might be announced on 5 December and that's an opportunity for Samsung to showcase another groundbreaking device.

Beyond that, Samsung will be at CES 2026 and while this normally focuses on TV and audio products, it's another opportunity. Then there's Galaxy Unpacked – rumoured to take place on 25 February, just before Mobile World Congress 2026.

That's a huge range of opportunities for Samsung to tease, announce, or show off its new hardware.