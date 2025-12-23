Your Samsung smart fridge is getting a Google Gemini upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung has announced its appliances line-up for CES 2026, including new Bespoke AI products. Amongst the new launches is Google Gemini, which is being introduced to Samsung’s home appliances for the first time ever.

Samsung is giving us a sneak peek into what it has planned for CES 2026, but the most exciting part of its announcement is actually all about Google Gemini. For the first time ever, Google Gemini is being introduced to Samsung’s home appliances, including its smart fridge .

Previously, Gemini has only been available inside Google smartphones, and its smart speakers and displays. But now, Gemini is making its appliance debut via Samsung’s Bespoke AI refrigerator.

At CES 2026, Samsung will be debuting a whole host of new products, including a fridge freezer, microwave, and wine cooler. But the main standout is its Gemini functionality which enhances Samsung’s AI features for a more elevated kitchen experience.

Gemini will be built into the Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub to improve and support its AI Vision. The Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub already has plenty of smart features, including its door screen and camera inside that scans what’s in your fridge to generate recipes and keep you updated on what’s due to expire soon.

The main changes we can expect to see on the Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub – thanks to Gemini – is how many foods it recognises. So far, the Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub has been able to recognise 37 types of fresh food and 50 types of pre-registered food on the fridge.

With its upgraded Gemini functionality, the Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub can now recognise more foods than before, and it can even recognise processed foods without you having to register it first. Samsung has also said that the smart fridge can detect tupperware containers, and items that have been labelled by you.

When I visited Samsung’s HQ in Korea this year, we were shown Samsung’s new smart fridge – although the Gemini integration was kept under wraps. I’ve seen Samsung’s Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub a fair few times, and it being able to recognise more foods will definitely be beneficial, especially self-labelled foods.

It's unclear when the new Samsung smart fridge with Gemini will be launched, and whether existing models will get upgraded with it. But one thing's for sure, I’m excited to see what else Samsung has in store for CES 2026!

