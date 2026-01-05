This smart fridge with a built-in barcode scanner has changed my mind about smart fridges

QUICK SUMMARY At CES 2026, GE Appliances has debuted its latest smart fridge, the GE Profile 27.9 Cu. Ft. Smart 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Kitchen Assistant. The new smart refrigerator from GE Appliances has a built-in barcode scanner, interior camera and 8-inch tablet, designed to track your food and make shopping lists.

GE Appliances has just debuted its new smart refrigerator at CES 2026, and it might have changed my mind about the future of smart fridges. The new GE Profile 27.9 Cu. Ft. Smart 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Kitchen Assistant – try saying that three times fast – has clever built-in technology, including a barcode scanner, to make it easier to do your weekly food shop.

Smart fridges are slowly but surely taking over the kitchen, and most of them have the same characteristics – an internal camera and a built-in touchscreen. The new GE Profile 27.9 Refrigerator with Kitchen Assistant has these and more, and it’s the built-in barcode scanner that I’m most interested in.

On the left side of the GE Profile 27.9 Refrigerator with Kitchen Assistant is a water dispenser which is where an 8-inch tablet and barcode scanner is located. Working in combination with the internal camera and tablet, the scanner scans your food and creates a list of the contents of your fridge as you unpack your food shop.

The food list is added to the GE SmartHQ app which gives details about food, including brand and size. It also compiles a shopping list for you so you can quickly check what you have in your fridge before going to the supermarket to cut down on buying duplicate products and overall food waste.

(Image credit: GE Appliances)

The LCD touchscreen or tablet is where you can manually add items if you’d prefer. It can be completely customised to suit the design of your kitchen, and it can play music, and display the time and weather. It sits atop the water dispenser which also has smart technology, including sensors that release the precise amount of water for the glass, cup or jug you’re using.

Another great feature of the GE Profile 27.9 Refrigerator with Kitchen Assistant is its Kitchen Assistant AI voice assistant. By saying ‘Hey, HQ’, the assistant can add items to your shopping list, set timers and answer questions about the fridge. It won’t speak to you, though – instead, it’ll answer questions on the screen.

Rather than a huge screen that takes up the entirety of a door, I like that the GE Profile 27.9 Refrigerator with Kitchen Assistant has a simple screen – although it’s anything but simple, of course. Having said that, I like this GE Appliances fridge doesn’t go overboard with its technology – it won’t speak to you, and instead, focuses on making your daily life easier, with tracking and lists.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The GE Appliances GE Profile 27.9 Refrigerator with Kitchen Assistant is expected to launch around March-April 2026 and is expected to cost $4,899. As of writing, there’s no UK pricing or availability. Considering other smart fridges, this price isn’t too bad, either.