Strava now works with AirPods Pro 3 for heart rate tracking as new training tools roll out

Strava has rolled out another wave of updates designed to help you better understand your training, just weeks after the platform expanded its list of supported sports.

The latest update introduces several new features across activity tracking, training tools and social sharing.

Among the most notable additions is support for heart-rate streaming from Apple AirPods Pro 3, allowing users to send live heart-rate data directly to Strava while recording an activity.

The integration means athletes using an iPhone can view live heart rate data in the Strava app without needing a dedicated heart rate monitor or a running smartwatch.

For Apple Watch users, one of the platform's main groups of athletes, the feature can also improve tracking accuracy by combining device data from workouts.

Strength training is also getting more attention on the platform: Strava is currently testing a Muscle Map feature that visualises which muscle groups are targeted during a workout.

The feature is rolling out gradually and is expected to evolve as Strava expands the way strength sessions are represented in the app.

The platform has also introduced Live Elevation tracking on the Apple Watch, enabling athletes to see real-time elevation gain while hiking, trail running or cycling.

Strava has also added automatic pace zones based on a runner’s predicted 5K performance, along with new shareable milestone features such as streak tracking and best-effort highlights.

A broader field of play

The update follows another recent expansion of Strava’s activity categories, suggesting the company is continuing to broaden the platform beyond its traditional running and cycling roots.

This includes five new sports added to the mobile recording experience, including basketball, volleyball, dance, padel and cricket, bringing the total number of activities supported by Strava to 52.

Training tools have also been expanded, with subscribers now receiving weekly Instant Workout recommendations, including selected workouts from Apple Fitness+, guided running and cycling sessions, and audio cues for runners in the mobile app.

Read more about the update in Strava's blog.