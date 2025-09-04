“We’re off to the races now” – Strava brings Live Segments to Apple Watch for the first time

Apple Watch has quietly become one of the most important devices in the Strava ecosystem.

According to Strava’s Chief Product Officer, Matt Salazar, usage has surged: “Last year, we saw about a 20% year-over-year increase in the share of users recording with Apple Watch.

"It held two spots of the preferred devices amongst runners in our Year in Sport report.”

That growth is why Strava has made its most significant investment yet in the watch experience, launching a redesigned app that not only looks cleaner but also introduces Live Segments to the wrist for the first time.

This comes a month after the company improved its smartphone record experience, which is one of the most popular ways to log workouts on the platform.

What’s new in the redesign

The update revamps the entire interface with larger tap zones, simplified activity selection, and easy-to-read stats on pace, distance, time and heart rate.

Behind the scenes, syncing has been made faster and more reliable.

Salazar says the design team spent a lot of time testing what worked while moving: “They took inspiration from the track lights you see around a stadium, showing race pace."

"That thinking led to a simplified, intuitive way to show progress on a tiny screen.”

(Image credit: Strava)

Live Segments are Strava’s signature game-like feature, turning a stretch of road or trail into a timed challenge against yourself or the wider community.

On Apple Watch, you now get a banner as you approach a segment, real-time updates as you progress, and instant results when you finish.

“For many runners, the biggest competition is themselves,” says Salazar. “Being able to ghost run against your own PR is hugely motivating.”

All users gain access to Live Segments, but Strava subscribers unlock additional features, including real-time pace comparisons, distance countdowns, and more detailed progress tracking.

Apple vs Strava apps

Apple’s own Workout app still syncs with Strava, but Salazar says the Strava app brings something different.

“The thing we want to do with the Strava app versus the workouts app is really trying to bring the features that are distinct and unique to Strava."

If a user is looking for those things, like Live Segments, that’s why they would choose to record with the Strava app.”

This launch follows deeper integration with Apple Fitness+ earlier in the year, and Salazar describes Apple as “a fantastic partner” in shaping the experience.

He also hints that this is just the beginning: “We’re off to the races now with a cleaner UI and more powerful features."

"I’d expect our users to see continued updates as part of our regular improvements to the Apple Watch experience.”

For Salazar, the update is about much more than UI tweaks: “Live Segments are one of the premier features of Strava."

"Being able to bring it to the Apple Watch and have this user base enjoy it is really fun to see.”

You can sign up for Strava for free. Apple will announce its latest slate of wearables next Tuesday (9 September).