Strava’s latest update fixes a problem you didn’t know you had
The brand just quietly overhauled one of its most-used features
Strava has rolled out a slick new update to its mobile app, revamping the Record experience, the screen athletes use to track their activities.
While wearables continue to boom, Strava’s own data shows nearly three out of four (!) athletes still hit “Record” in the app itself to log workouts.
And with this latest redesign, the app is giving those users a much better reason to do so.
The redesigned interface simplifies the whole pre-workout process, making it easier to pick your sport, add a route, and get moving, all from a clearer, smarter screen.
The old clunky layout is gone, and in its place are sleek, dark maps powered by Strava’s new Map Rendering Engine, real-time data overlays, and controls.
For runners, cyclists and multisport users, one of the most helpful additions is the ability to view your map and live stats on the same screen.
Strava now displays pace, time, and distance without requiring you to toggle screens, while keeping your position clearly mapped out in real-time.
The update also introduces real-time splits, allowing users to track their performance by distance as they go.
Live Segments have been made more accessible, so subscribers can chase KOMs and personal bests with up-to-the-second feedback.
Later this summer, Strava will introduce a new feature called Laps, allowing you to track training intervals or lap-based workouts with greater precision within the app.
Android users can download the redesigned experience today, while iOS users can expect it to roll out in the coming weeks.
For subscribers, the update also unlocks premium features like Winter Map styles, 3D Terrain, and Heatmaps.
Find out more (and sign up for free) at Strava.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
