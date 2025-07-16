The latest free Xbox Game Pass game is the most underrated sci-fi shooter in recent years
Dead or alive, it's coming for all of us...
The games being add to Xbox Game Pass in the remainder of July have been revealed.
RoboCop: Rogue City leads the way, with the classic movie tie-in arriving on the platform tomorrow, 17 July.
Xbox has announced additional games coming to Xbox Game Pass before the end of July and one of which is undoubtedly one of the most underrated shooters in recent times – in my opinion.
Available from tomorrow, 17 July, RoboCop: Rogue City is a first-person shooter with adventure game elements. It's set between the second and third movies (released in 1990 and '93 respectively) and sees Peter Weller return to the character he helped make famous.
Like the films, the action is purposely over the top, with some superb rag doll physics coming in play when you spatter enemies with bullets. It has an equally wicked dark sense of humour and is just great fun to play.
Completing missions enables you to spend XP on new abilities, so there's a loose RPG at work here too. And I can strongly recommend it as one of the best games you've probably not played yet.
RoboCop: Rogue City is an Xbox Series X/S and PC game, but can also be played through the cloud on multiple other devices (that support Xbox Cloud Gaming). It'll be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard and PC Game Pass members.
Also available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass from tomorrow will be My Friendly Neighbourhood, while "prison escape RPG" Back to the Dawn will be added on Friday 18 July.
They'll be followed by Abiotic Factor (22 July), Wheel World (23 July), and the long-awaited Soulslike Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (24 July).
Obsidian's day one sequel, Grounded 2, will be available on 29 July, while Farming Simulator 25 is coming on 1 August – it'll also be playable by Standard members.
As is always the way, several games will also be leaving the platform – this time it's Gigantic, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Turnip Boy Robs a Bank. So if you want to play them, you have until 31 July to do so.
