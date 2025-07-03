July could be Xbox Game Pass' biggest month yet, for one very good reason
There's one game coming this month that I've been waiting for more than any other
Quick Summary
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is coming to Xbox Game Pass from 11 July 2025.
It'll be available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. Several other great games will be added to the library too, including for Standard members.
Xbox Game Pass members have had a few great months recently, but the best is yet to come.
We've already seen day one releases of Doom: The Dark Ages, Revenge of the Savage Planet, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, South of Midnight, Atomfall, Avowed, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered hit the platform this year, but the game I've been waiting for most is now imminent.
As of 11 July, Xbox Series X, Series S and Windows PC owners with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass will be able to play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 at no extra cost. And considering the free demo that's been available for a few weeks, it's shaping up to be a masterful reworking of the two finest skateboarding games ever made.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is already one of my most favourite remakes, but the sequel promises so much more.
It combines tracks, missions, skaters and themes from the third and fourth games in the Tony Hawk's series, but with dramatically upgraded graphics and other modern-day flourishes. It also promises to run at a buttery smooth 60fps.
Other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2025
As well as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Standard members will get several other games in July. These include Legend of Mana and Trials of Mana, which are now both available to Standard subscribers (having already been on the Ultimate list).
Also now available is the crazy party game Ultimate Chicken Horse. That too is for all subscribers.
Sci-fi action-RPG The Ascent is returning to the service for all members on 8 July, while management sim Minami Lane will be added for Ultimate and PC Game Pass the day after.
Hilarious first-person shooter High on Life is also returning to Game Pass for all members on 15 July.
How much is Xbox Game Pass?
There are three Xbox Game Pass tiers for console owners and one for those who only want to play PC games.
Xbox Game Pass Core is the cheapest tier. It's priced at £6.99 / $9.99 / €6.99 / AU$10.95 per month and gives you access to online gaming, deals and discounts, and a curated library of around 25 games. You don't get to access the monthly games rollout with Core.
Xbox Game Pass Standard costs £9.99 / $14.99 / €12.99 / AU$15.95 per month and includes online play, deals and discounts, but also access to a library of 100s of games. This doesn't usually include day one releases, however.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the all-in-one tier. It will set you back £14.99 / $19.99 / €17.99 / AU$22.95 per month but includes online play, deals and discounts, the biggest library of 100s of games with day one releases, EA Play for all of the EA games, Xbox Cloud Gaming to play on Smart TVs, mobile and more, plus the same games as PC Game Pass if you also own a Windows machine.
PC Game Pass is for those who don't need the same benefits as Ultimate, as they only want to play on a Windows PC. It costs £9.99 / $11.99 / €11.99 / AU$13.95 per month and includes 100s of PC games, day one releases, deals and discounts, plus EA Play membership.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
