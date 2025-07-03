July could be Xbox Game Pass' biggest month yet, for one very good reason

Quick Summary Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is coming to Xbox Game Pass from 11 July 2025. It'll be available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. Several other great games will be added to the library too, including for Standard members.

Xbox Game Pass members have had a few great months recently, but the best is yet to come.

We've already seen day one releases of Doom: The Dark Ages, Revenge of the Savage Planet, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, South of Midnight, Atomfall, Avowed, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered hit the platform this year, but the game I've been waiting for most is now imminent.

As of 11 July, Xbox Series X, Series S and Windows PC owners with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass will be able to play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 at no extra cost. And considering the free demo that's been available for a few weeks, it's shaping up to be a masterful reworking of the two finest skateboarding games ever made.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is already one of my most favourite remakes, but the sequel promises so much more.

Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4 - Launch Gameplay Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

It combines tracks, missions, skaters and themes from the third and fourth games in the Tony Hawk's series, but with dramatically upgraded graphics and other modern-day flourishes. It also promises to run at a buttery smooth 60fps.

Other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2025

As well as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Standard members will get several other games in July. These include Legend of Mana and Trials of Mana, which are now both available to Standard subscribers (having already been on the Ultimate list).

Also now available is the crazy party game Ultimate Chicken Horse. That too is for all subscribers.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sci-fi action-RPG The Ascent is returning to the service for all members on 8 July, while management sim Minami Lane will be added for Ultimate and PC Game Pass the day after.

Hilarious first-person shooter High on Life is also returning to Game Pass for all members on 15 July.

How much is Xbox Game Pass?

There are three Xbox Game Pass tiers for console owners and one for those who only want to play PC games.

Xbox Game Pass Core is the cheapest tier. It's priced at £6.99 / $9.99 / €6.99 / AU$10.95 per month and gives you access to online gaming, deals and discounts, and a curated library of around 25 games. You don't get to access the monthly games rollout with Core.

Xbox Game Pass Standard costs £9.99 / $14.99 / €12.99 / AU$15.95 per month and includes online play, deals and discounts, but also access to a library of 100s of games. This doesn't usually include day one releases, however.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the all-in-one tier. It will set you back £14.99 / $19.99 / €17.99 / AU$22.95 per month but includes online play, deals and discounts, the biggest library of 100s of games with day one releases, EA Play for all of the EA games, Xbox Cloud Gaming to play on Smart TVs, mobile and more, plus the same games as PC Game Pass if you also own a Windows machine.

PC Game Pass is for those who don't need the same benefits as Ultimate, as they only want to play on a Windows PC. It costs £9.99 / $11.99 / €11.99 / AU$13.95 per month and includes 100s of PC games, day one releases, deals and discounts, plus EA Play membership.