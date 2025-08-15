Old Google Nest thermostats finally get temperature scheduling – but there’s a glitch

QUICK SUMMARY Google has added temperature scheduling in the Google Home app for older Nest thermostats. This includes the Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen and Nest Thermostat E – but the functionality has already had some glitches.

If you own the Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen or the Nest Thermostat E, you’ll be happy to know that Google has finally added temperature scheduling to the Google Home app. Now, you won’t have to juggle between the Google Home or Nest app to control all your smart devices – but there’s already been some glitches with this update.

Google announced it was ending support for its old Nest thermostats earlier this year, but luckily for some users, the Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen and Nest Thermostat E were spared. But one major issue users came across was having to swap between apps, as these older thermostats were only available in the old Nest app.

Previously, Google announced it would be adding scheduling and other controls for these smart thermostats into the Google Home app, but they never gave an official date. But now, it seems that the long-awaited update has finally happened, so you can now use the Google Home app to schedule your Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen or Nest Thermostat E.

In the Google Home app, Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen and Nest Thermostat E users can now use full temperature scheduling features, including set temperatures for different times. Users can now pick which sensors they want to handle temperature readings and set a minimum runtime per hour.

All of this and other controls can be seen via a main page on the app that fully shows your thermostat settings and its daily schedule. This is definitely a welcomed and long-awaited upgrade – but you might not want to get too excited just yet.

Some users have found that the new temperature scheduling feature is extremely glitchy. As reported by Android Authority , schedules that were set in the Nest app didn’t carry across to the Google Home app, but when temperatures were added in the Home app, the schedules would flash up and then disappear.

But there seems to be a fix already – if you clear cache in the Google Home app, these problems should stop.