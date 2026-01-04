Govee officially launches 3 brand new smart lights after months of speculation

After a few months of leaks and speculation, Govee has officially launched three brand new smart lights at CES. The Govee Floor Lamp 3, Govee Ceiling Light Ultra and Govee Sky Ceiling Light mark the brand’s next generation of intelligent illumination, and they’re easily some of the most interesting lights Govee has announced yet.

I actually wrote about these suspected lights a few weeks ago after spotting listings on the CSA database, and it turns out I was right about two out of the three. Both the Floor Lamp 3 and Ceiling Light Ultra appeared in those listings, but the Sky Ceiling Light wasn’t amongst the originals – and interestingly still isn’t. That said, a Govee Table Lamp Classic did show up in the database, so it’s very possible that one could launch in the coming months instead.

This new lineup is powered by some big upgrades across Govee’s core tech, including the improved LuminBlend+ colour system, a more intuitive AI Lighting Bot 2.0 and the new DaySync adaptive lighting system.

Floor Lamp 3 (Image credit: Govee)

Whilst we don’t have full details just yet, here’s what we do know. The Govee Floor Lamp 3 is Govee’s most advanced floor lamp so far, offering ultra-precise colour via LuminBlend+, a wide 1000K-10,000K temperature range, and personalised lighting thanks to AI Lighting Bot 2.0 and DaySync.

It also features a sculptural design that’s in line with its predecessors, such as the Govee Floor Lamp Pro.

Ceiling Light Ultra (Image credit: Govee)

The Ceiling Light Ultra steps things up with a 616-pixel LED matrix, allowing for vivid patterns and animations. AI Lighting Bot 2.0 powers dynamic lighting effects, whilst enhanced DIY tools give users more creative control than ever.

Finally, the Sky Ceiling Light uses custom-engineered LEDs and architectural gradient lighting to recreate clear-sky tones and soft skylight transitions, making it an especially appealing option for enclosed or windowless spaces.

Sky Ceiling Light (Image credit: Govee)

We don’t have pricing or availability details just yet, but we’ll update as soon as more information is released.