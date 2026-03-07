IKEA launches new budget LED light with motion sensor – and it's cheaper than normal
It joins a wider range of affordable lighting options
QUICK SUMMARY
Ikea has launched a new motion-sensor LED night light in Europe. It runs on one AAA battery, detects movement within 3 metres and is currently available in select European countries for €2.99.
UK and US availability is still unconfirmed.
Ikea has launched a new affordable LED light with a built-in motion sensor in Europe, and it appears to be primarily used as a night light. It joins Ikea’s wider range of budget-friendly lighting options, including the Grejsimojs table lamp and the Solvinden LED decoration light.
The Ankarlägg has a simple white and grey, bulb-shaped design. It switches on when motion is detected within a three-metre range, and automatically turns itself off after 30 seconds if no further movement is sensed.
Like many of Ikea’s smaller lighting products, the Ankarlägg is currently available in European markets such as France for €2.99. At the time of writing, it hasn’t been confirmed whether or when it will launch in the UK or US.
The Ankarlägg is similar in concept to the Gömpyssling LED light with sensor, which is designed to be placed inside cupboards or under shelves so it activates when a door opens or someone approaches. The Gömpyssling is also positioned as a low-cost option, priced at £3/€4 for a two-pack.
Power comes from a single AAA battery, and Ikea estimates it should last around six months if triggered approximately 10 times per day. There’s a manual switch on the base, and thanks to its wireless design, it can be mounted where needed using the included double-sided adhesive tape.
