The dual-lens security camera everyone’s been waiting for is finally in the UK

Reolink’s TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi Camera is finally available to buy in the UK, six months after its initial launch. It arrived in the US at the end of January whilst UK fans were still left waiting – but the good news is the wait is now officially over.

The TrackFlex stands out thanks to its clever 2-in-1 dual-lens design, which delivers full 360-degree coverage. Its two lenses automatically switch focal lengths, so you get sharp detail both up close and at a distance, without the blur you often see on standard single-lens cameras.

It has an RRP of £219.99 via Reolink’s online store and Amazon, but there’s currently a launch discount bringing it down to £186.99. In the US, it remains priced at $259.99.

(Image credit: Reolink)

Alongside security, the TrackFlex doubles as a powerful outdoor light. It packs up to 3000 lumens of dimmable LEDs, delivering bright full-colour footage even in low light. You can also tweak the colour temperature from a warm 3000K to a cool 6500K, whilst the built-in 110dB siren adds an extra layer of deterrence..

The TrackFlex also follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Elite Floodlight WiFi, which has also been a popular smart security option. Reolink has even published a handy TrackFlex vs Elite Floodlight WiFi comparison highlighting the key differences between the two models.