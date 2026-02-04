Blink’s new security camera has better resolution and battery life than before – and it’s finally available in the UK

QUICK SUMMARY Blink has launched its new Outdoor 2K+ security camera, its most advanced model yet. Now available in the UK, the Blink Outdoor 2K+ has 2K resolution, colour vision and up to two years of battery life.

After months of waiting, Blink’s new Outdoor 2K+ security camera is finally available in the UK. The brand’s most advanced model yet, the Blink Outdoor 2K+ has 2K resolution, colour vision in low light and an impressive battery life – here’s everything you need to know.

The Blink Outdoor 2K+ was originally announced during Amazon’s live event back in September 2025. At the time, it was only available in the US, but now, the UK can finally get its hands on it.

Expanding its 2K camera line-up – which also features the Mini 2K+ and the Arc – the Blink Outdoor 2K+ has 2K video resolution that captures all details in sharp clarity. For even clearer images, the camera has 4x zoom so you can verify guests, packages and vehicles without missing any important information.

I really like the look of the Blink Outdoor 2K+ with its compact, square design with rounded corners. It looks similar to the Blink Outdoor 4 but has a rounded square around the camera lens and subtle ‘2K’ branding on the side. As an outdoor camera, it’s weather resistant and comes with a mounting kit which is easy to set up yourself.

(Image credit: Blink)

The Blink Outdoor 2K+ comes with colour vision in low light, a handy feature that offers better video quality in darker conditions. Using ambient lighting, the Blink Outdoor 2K+ captures colour video at low light levels and switches to infrared black and white when it gets darker.

As well as improving its video quality, the Blink Outdoor 2K+ also has improved audio. Users can talk to visitors through the camera with two-way audio, and it comes with noise cancellation.

The battery life of the Blink Outdoor 2K+ is also impressive. As a wireless, battery-powered camera, the Blink Outdoor 2K+ uses two Energizer Ultimate Lithium AA batteries which can offer up to two years of battery life.

The Blink Outdoor 2K+ could be Blink’s most advanced model yet, and it shows that an affordable smart home brand can compete with the bigger players within the security space. The Blink Outdoor 2K+ is available to buy for £99.99 / $99.99 at Amazon.