Amazon’s brand new Blink outdoor camera promises a battery life that lasts for years

QUICK SUMMARY Amazon has unveiled the new Blink Outdoor 2K Plus camera ($89.99) which boasts an impressive battery life lasting up to a year on just two AA batteries thanks to custom silicon tech. For now, the Outdoor 2K Plus appears to be a US exclusive, whilst UK announcements have focused on the Mini 2K+, the Outdoor Floodlight Camera and the Arc.

If you’re not already tuned in, Amazon’s live event is happening right now, and it’s been jam-packed with hardware reveals. After unveiling a whole new line of Ring devices, the spotlight quickly shifted to Blink – and that’s where things got really interesting.

The brand just announced the Blink Outdoor 2K Plus, a camera you can pretty much stick anywhere thanks to its insane battery life that lasts for years. All for just $89.99, it dropped alongside the super affordable Blink Mini 2K Plus and the new Blink Arc.

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon says the long battery life comes down to custom silicon that squeezes every bit of efficiency from two AA batteries, keeping the camera running for around a year before you even think about replacements.

Right now, it looks like the Blink Outdoor 2K Plus is a US exclusive, since Amazon’s UK updates only mention the Blink Mini 2K+, the Blink Outdoor Floodlight Camera and the Blink Arc – but we’ll keep an eye out for more details.

