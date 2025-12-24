3 clever ways to incorporate smart home gadgets into your Christmas quiz

If you’re anything like me and have been tasked with making a Christmas quiz for the family this year, the pressure might be starting to creep in now that Christmas is almost here. I haven’t really had the time this year, and with my little sister off travelling, the responsibility has somehow landed on me as the youngest one at home.

That got me thinking. Whilst I could’ve just handed the whole job over to ChatGPT, I thought it’d be more fun to incorporate some of my smart home gadgets to liven things up a bit.

After a little planning, I realised it actually makes the quiz feel a lot more exciting – so I thought I’d share a few ideas in case you’re in the same position as me.

1. Time rounds with your smart display

First up, smart displays and speakers make brilliant quiz timers, and you can use them to set countdowns for each round so no one takes too long answering. You could even choose a Christmas sound or alarm to signal when time’s up, which adds tension and keeps things moving, especially during quick-fire rounds.

2. Sync your smart lights to music

If you’re planning a music round, syncing the best smart lights to the songs is a fun choice. Brands like Philips Hue, WiZ and Govee all have built-in features that let lights react to music, either through Spotify integrations or specific music modes.

You can also use third-party apps such as iLightShow or Hue Essentials to analyse sound and trigger colour changes in real time, which makes the round feel much more immersive.

3. Get some question help with your smart speaker

If you’re stuck for questions altogether, just put your best smart speaker to work. I’ve done this loads of times – just ask something like Alexa, play a Christmas quiz and you’ll get instant questions and answers that you can jot down and build a round with hardly any effort at all.