I've taken an in-depth look at each of IKEA's new smart home gadgets – this one is the best

IKEA has really pulled out all the stops with smart home launches over the past few months – so much so that it’s been tricky to keep up. That said, I thought I'd do things a bit differently today and pick the one I personally think is the standout.

Whilst the brand has been releasing devices sporadically throughout the year, most of them culminated in the big launch which took place last month. Each new product is Matter-compatible, meaning they can integrate seamlessly with most existing smart home ecosystems – which is pretty impressive given how affordable they are.

Anyways, if you’re thinking of dipping your toes into IKEA’s smart home range but aren’t sure where to start, my top pick has to be the ALPSTUGA air quality sensor.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The ALPSTUGA is one of IKEA’s pricier gadgets from the launch, but there’s a good reason for that. Unlike niche gadgets aimed only at tech enthusiasts, ALPSTUGA is designed for everyday living, helping users maintain a healthier and more comfortable home environment.

Its biggest strength has to be real-time monitoring of indoor air quality. The sensor tracks temperature, humidity and volatile organic compounds, giving you actionable insights into the air you breathe. It works best alongside IKEA air purifiers (or other Matter-compatible ones) and can even trigger them automatically when air quality drops. For just £25/€30, I really don't think that's bad at all.

On top of that, it has a minimalist Scandinavian design that fits easily into any room, and you can even set it to display the time like a clock.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Before you go, make sure to check out my list of IKEA’s other standout smart home gadgets and see how they compare to these new launches – I’d love to hear what you think!