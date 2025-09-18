IKEA’s smart home range is bigger than you think – here are 20 gadgets worth buying

I’ve said it before and I’ll happily say it again, but IKEA is one of my all-time favourite smart home brands. I recommend it to pretty much anyone who asks, and it’s firmly on my list of the best budget-friendly options out there.
The thing is, most people don’t actually realise how big IKEA’s smart home range has become. It’s not just bulbs and plugs anymore – you could literally kit out half your home if you wanted to. The fact I was able to pull together a list of 20 products alone says a lot.
So, I thought it was about time I put together a proper guide. Below you’ll find my top picks, along with what makes each product stand out and just how easy they are to use.
1. DIRIGERA smart home hub
Think of the DIRIGERA hub as the brain of your IKEA smart home setup. It's a great place to start as it connects all your devices into one neat ecosystem, controllable through the IKEA Home smart app. It’s simple, reliable and designed for everyone, and you can read our guide on how to start a smart home with an IKEA DIRIGERA hub for more information.
2. BADRING water leak sensor
This tiny sensor can save you from a lot of disasters. Place it near your sink, washing machine or radiators, and it’ll alert you if it detects leaks or floods. It's a small, inexpensive gadget that could seriously protect your home and wallet.
3. VINDSTYRKA air quality sensor
The VINDSTYRKA keeps tabs on pollutants, humidity and temperature, giving you real-time insights via the IKEA Home app. It’s ideal for allergy sufferers or anyone wanting a healthier home environment, and it pairs perfectly with IKEA’s air purifiers.
IKEA’s TRÅDFRI bulbs are the entry point into smart lighting for so many people, and for good reason. They’re affordable, easy to install, dimmable and app-controllable, meaning they're the perfect gadget to make your home feel nice and cosy ahead of the upcoming season.
5. JETSTRÖM LED wall light panel
This sleek LED wall panel doubles as modern decor and smart lighting. Mount it on the wall, adjust the brightness and colour temperature, and instantly change the mood of your space. It’s IKEA’s way of blending smart tech with Scandi style.
6. SOMRIG shortcut button
The SOMRIG button can be programmed to trigger your favourite routine, including dimming lights for movie night or turning everything off before bed. It’s super affordable and makes smart home control fun and easy.
7. VALLHORN wireless motion sensor
If you hate fumbling in the dark for light switches, you're going to love the VALLHORN motion sensor. It can automatically turn lights on when you enter a room and off when you leave, which is especially perfect for hallways or bathrooms.
With the TRETAKT smart plug, almost anything can join your smart home. Plug in a lamp, fan, or even your coffee machine, and suddenly it’s app or voice-controlled. It’s a simple, affordable way to dip into home automation without replacing what you already own.
9. ORMANÄS LED lighting strip
Stick the ORMANÄS strip under cabinets, behind the TV or along shelves, and you’ve got instant ambient lighting. It’s flexible, dimmable and great for making spaces feel warmer and more inviting.
10. STYRBAR remote control
This small, square remote lets you adjust your smart lights without reaching for your phone. Brightness, colour temperature and on/off controls will be at your fingertips, and it’s magnetic too, so you’ll never lose it in the sofa cushions.
11. SYMFONISK picture frame
Originally launched with Sonos, the SYMFONISK picture frame is still available even though the collab has officially wrapped. It doubles as wall art and a full Wi-Fi speaker, blending sound and design without taking up shelf space.
12. STARKVIND air purifier table
Only IKEA would turn an air purifier into a side table – and make it look good. STARKVIND quietly freshens the air whilst also holding your lamp or morning coffee, and for small spaces, it’s a smart way to hide a bulky device in plain sight.
13. MITTLED LED spotlight
These sleek spotlights are designed for kitchens or workspaces. They snap into IKEA’s cabinet systems, providing bright, focused light where you need it most. Energy-efficient, dimmable and simple to control, it's the perfect way to upgrade your home.
14. SKYDRAG LED worktop lighting strip
Designed for under cabinets, the SKYDRAG strip gives even, shadow-free lighting for your countertops. It makes food prep easier and looks modern too, and would make a great addition to anyone's smart home setup.
15. RODRET wireless dimmer
Forget complicated wiring – the RODRET is a stick-on wireless dimmer that lets you control IKEA smart bulbs with a simple twist. It’s perfect if you want smart lighting without always reaching for your phone.
16. MITTLED LED kitchen worktop lighting strip
Just like the SKYDRAG, the MITTLED strip is part of IKEA’s modular kitchen range. It fits seamlessly under cabinets, offering bright, efficient lighting whilst staying tucked away. It's also a great pick for anyone designing a custom IKEA kitchen.
17. STARKVIND air purifier
The standalone version of IKEA’s purifier, the STARKVIND looks sleek enough to blend into any room. It tracks air quality and quietly cleans the air of dust, pollen and pollutants. Functional and affordable compared to many rivals.
18. PILSKOTT LED floor lamp
This sculptural LED floor lamp doubles as an art piece, making it more of a style statement than your average smart light. Its slim, looped design brings a modern touch to living rooms while providing warm, energy-efficient lighting.
19. INSPELNING smart plug and energy monitor
The INSPELNING is just like the TRETAKT, but smarter. INSPELNING not only lets you control devices but also tracks their energy usage, meaning it’s great for keeping tabs on power-hungry appliances and making your home more eco-friendly.
The IKEA Home smart app is what brings all these gadgets together. It’s where lights, sensors, plugs, purifiers and speakers all come together, letting you set routines, automate tasks and manage your smart home without juggling different apps.
