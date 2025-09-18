IKEA’s smart home range is bigger than you think – here are 20 gadgets worth buying

I’ve said it before and I’ll happily say it again, but IKEA is one of my all-time favourite smart home brands. I recommend it to pretty much anyone who asks, and it’s firmly on my list of the best budget-friendly options out there.

The thing is, most people don’t actually realise how big IKEA’s smart home range has become. It’s not just bulbs and plugs anymore – you could literally kit out half your home if you wanted to. The fact I was able to pull together a list of 20 products alone says a lot.

So, I thought it was about time I put together a proper guide. Below you’ll find my top picks, along with what makes each product stand out and just how easy they are to use.