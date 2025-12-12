Your Echo Show can now automatically buy things for you, thanks to Alexa+

QUICK SUMMARY Amazon has upgraded its Alexa+ AI assistant with new shopping features. Now, Echo Show 15 and 21 displays can automatically buy products for you when they drop to a lower price.

Amazon has just upgraded its Alexa+ AI assistant with a fleet of new shopping features which your bank account may or may not thank you for. Available on Echo Show 15 and 21 displays, Alexa+ will now automatically buy products for you when they drop to a lower price – here’s how it works.

Alexa+ was announced earlier this year , and while it’s not yet available in the UK, it’s currently in beta mode in the US. The upgraded assistant is more conversational than before, and it comes with lots of new AI features, including this new shopping hack.

As part of Amazon’s new ‘Shopping Essentials’ upgrade, you can now select what product you want to buy and what price you want to watch out for on your Echo Show 15 or 21 smart display . From there, you can select Alexa+ to automatically buy the product once it hits that price.

As your Amazon account is connected to your smart display, the whole process is quick and easy, and defaults to your saved bank and delivery information. Amazon has also given Alexa+ more shopping hacks, including scanning your wishlist or shopping cart for lower prices.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon is constantly upgrading its Alexa voice assistant, and it has future plans in the works for Alexa+, including personalised gift suggestions. Using AI, you can describe who you’re shopping for and Alexa+ will pick things for you that it thinks ticks all the boxes.

What’s better is for indecisive shoppers, Alexa+ now also allows you to quickly add new items to your order at the last minute. How last minute? Well, as long as your order hasn’t left the warehouse, you should be able to add an extra product or two.

As Alexa+ is still only available in the US, these shopping upgrades are currently only available for users in the US and Canada. It’s expected to roll out to further Echo Show devices but if your device isn’t the 15 or 21 smart display, you won’t be able to use these features just yet.

