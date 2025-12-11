‘Alexa, play KPop Demon Hunters’ – Amazon reveals Alexa’s most asked questions of 2025

QUICK SUMMARY Amazon has revealed Alexa’s most asked questions of 2025. Within the questions are celebrities, net worths, heights and partners, with Taylor Swift and KPop Demon Hunters battling it out to be the most played artist.

Amazon is back again with another year of its Alexa voice assistant’s most asked questions. For 2025, the questions and requests probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone, but they’ve given us a key insight into what Brits are wondering about and playing around their house on their smart speakers and displays.

Aside from its many sales events, Amazon has had a big year with new product launches across its Echo, Ring and Blink ranges. Alexa continues to be one of the most popular voice assistants around the world, so Amazon does what it does every year and has released its 2025 list of Alexa’s most asked questions.

In Alexa’s 2024 most asked questions , there were lots of queries surrounding AI, and many people were curious about the height of their favourite celebrities. The same can be said for 2025, but there are many more general questions regarding sports, foods and the state of the world.

But let’s kick off with the fun stuff, shall we?! Based on UK customer interactions with Alexa from January - November 2025, Amazon has found that one of the most commonly asked questions surrounding celebrities was “what is Elon Musk’s net worth”. I have to say, that’s one question I really don’t want to know the answer to!

(Image credit: Amazon)

Other celebrity-focused questions include “how tall is Sabrina Carpenter” and “who is Ed Sheeran married to”. Moving on to songs, Taylor Swift took the crown yet again as the most played artist via Alexa and Amazon Music. She narrowly beat KPop Demon Hunters, with the film’s song ‘Golden’ taking the number two spot in the top 10 requested songs – the first being ‘APT’ by Rosé and Bruno Mars.

Steering away from music, Brits still can’t get enough of football as it was the most asked about sport. Formula 1 and rugby were just behind it, and unsurprisingly, most asked about athletes were mainly footballers, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and David Beckham – although the latter is likely about the Victoria Beckham Netflix series.

Like in 2024, AI was still a commonly asked question with many users asking “what does AI mean”. Other general questions include “what is the diameter of Earth”, “how long did it take to build Tower Bridge” and “what is the UK minimum wage”. There were also questions about food with “how long do I poach an egg for” climbing high in the list.

Having reported on Alexa’s most asked questions for a couple of years now, there really isn’t that much difference in the results from 2024 and 2025. Will celebrity heights ever not be a wonder to Alexa users?! We’ll have to wait and see if this trend continues next year.