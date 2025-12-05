Netflix's charts have been thrown into absolute chaos by the arrival of one of its biggest titans – the return of Stranger Things. Still, if you're not necessarily the biggest fan of the show, or you're saving it up to watch the whole of Season 5 when it's actually all out, you're probably on the lookout for other new additions that are a little less attention grabbing.

In that case, and especially if you want a Christmas-themed movie now that we're all opening windows on our chocolate advent calendars and counting down the days, then you might want to check out the other number one on Netflix's charts right now – its top movie, as opposed to show: Jingle Bell Heist.

The movie looks like a lovely slice of modern holiday fun, starring Conor Swindells and Olivia Holt as two disgruntled employees of a department store in London who get tired of being mistreated by their boss (Peter Serafinowicz). When they realise that they both have an axe to grind with the same man, they decide to club together to relieve him of some money via a good old-fashioned heist.

Of course, they're not exactly criminal masterminds, and this isn't an intense crime drama, but rather a holiday movie. So, that means you're going to get some tension, but it's more of the romantic kind than the criminal variety. The "will they, won't they" angle probably has a predictable outcome, but doesn't it always?

The film came out in late November and has rocketed up the charts on Netflix, scoring more than 19 million views so far, which is a useful reminder of just how big Netflix's reach can be when a film does well with its audience. For some people, too, it might be early in the season to watch this sort of film, which means it could go from strength to strength over time.

So, stick this on the list of possible options for holiday viewing with your family – it looks safe and fun, which is a good combination. The best streaming services all need good holiday movies, after all!

