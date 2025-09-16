I never knew this Jack Black movie existed – you can stream it right now

It's incredible in our streaming-dominated world how so much goes under the radar – although often for pretty good reason, I'm sure. I've penned before how there are too many services – and something's got to give.

While I've made it an unwanted habit to arrive late to various movies and shows – Silo, Severance, plenty more – this Jack Black flick from 2024 I had no idea existed, until it just popped up in my Prime Video feed.

It's not actually available on Amazon, however, you'll need a Paramount+ subscription to tune into Dear Santa. Which, as you can tell from the title, is a festive feature film through and through.

YouTube Watch On

Well, 'festive-ish' perhaps better describes it? Dear Santa is about a boy who writes to Mr Clause, but mixes up his letters, so 'Santa' becomes 'Satan' and, well, you can guess what happens next.

Turns out, therefore, that Jack Black doesn't play Santa at all, but a certain ruler of darkness. His character is more sugar-coated here, of course, given the festive nature – but expect mayhem nonetheless (it sneaks in at BBFC's 12A rating, or PG-13 in the USA).

Indeed, the Dumb and Dumber director, Robert Farrelly, is at the helm of Dear Santa, so if you can remember that zany experience from 1994 then you've got an idea of what to expect. He's the lead behind the sequel from 2014, too (or 'to', if I'm being on point).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

That such talent has been provided for this movie might surprise you as to its critical reception – or perhaps it'll come as no surprise at all. It's called a "regrettable film," by one noted critic.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dear Santa, which has been available on Paramount+ since late 2024 – before I'd subscribed to the service, which I thought was unthinkable prior to MobLand and other must-watch shows appearing – sits at just 24% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Thing is, such a low score, plus Black, plus the Christmas setting, almost makes me want to watch it more. Although I'm going to assume it's no Bad Santa classic – the Billy Bob Thornton movie from 2003.

Anyway, there might be 100 days until Christmas (no, really), but it's too early for me to get my festive shakes on. I'm certainly going to earmark this one, but I may resign it to the "didn't know it existed" and "wish it didn't exist" piles – we shall see.