This could be Prime Video's sexiest movie ever, based on first trailer

Look, it's okay to hold your hands up sometimes; as an English speaker, it can sometimes be a little hard to keep up with what movies and shows are doing crazy numbers in other languages and regions, purely because they're not always served to me by the algorithmic gods. So, while I know from the stats that the Culpa series is massive for Amazon Prime Video, I haven't ever watched it.

Now, it looks like the conclusion to this trilogy of movies is finally drawing nearer, with Amazon putting out a teaser trailer for Culpa Nuestra at last. The movie's title translates to Our Fault, and promises a steamy, sexy conclusion to the story of Noah and Nick, after a stormy breakup at the end of the second film.

Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

It's coming to Prime Video on 16 October, and don't be surprised to see it rocket to the top of Amazon's charts at that point – after all, both of the previous two movies have done huge numbers, and the franchise already has an English-language remake in the form of My Fault: London, with a sequel of its own on the way.

The original version is Spanish, though, and seems like it'll up the ante even further for its final outing, with more car chases, parties and ill-advised romantic encounters. The step-siblings at the heart of the story are now entering the professional world, after graduating from university, and it seems like they're going to have to resist each other at the risk of derailing their jobs and lives.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

This sort of romantic movie can be a little bit of a particular taste, and I can't pretend to be deeply interested in the genre, but the sheer popularity of the Culpa films stands as a major recent success for Amazon. That's always a good thing for a platform, since even the biggest and best streaming services can attest to the difficulty of helping content stand out right now.

If you're a fan, though, you're going to want to circle 16 October in your diary for the big release day – you and a few million other people.