3 Netflix mysteries to watch before Knives Out 3 releases this month

It isn't easy waiting for a movie as highly anticipated as Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The Daniel Craig film has been in the works since basically the moment the second Knives Out movie debuted to strong reviews and viewer numbers, and will finally hit cinemas on 26 November, then Netflix on 12 December.

That's still weeks away, though, especially if you'd prefer not to spend the extra cash on tickets to see the film in person. That'll mean waiting another month, which is hard to swallow – but the good news is you aren't short on options to tide you over. Netflix has a whole heap of great mystery flicks for you to check out right now, and they span a range of sub-genres.

I've picked out three highlights that I think could be great options for different circumstances, so keep reading to find them out ASAP.

The Thursday Murder Club

The Thursday Murder Club | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you want to make a hit movie, adapting a smash hit of a book is a great way to start – and few mystery novels have been anywhere close to a successful as The Thursday Murder Club in recent years. It already has a slate of sequels, and don't be surprised if Netflix adapts those too in the coming years, now that it's set things up with the first entry.

This quaint murder mystery focuses around the residents of an upscale residential care home, all of whom have a penchant for investigating the coldest of cold cases. They're given a very new challenge, though, when a real life murder happens in their area – with the body still warm, instead of long-cold. This is charming film that rightly rocketed to the top of Netflix's charts earlier this year when it came out.

Enola Holmes

Enola Holmes | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you're on the hunt for a mystery movie that can be safe for a whole-family viewing session, then I'd rewind the clock quite a lot further to check out Enola Holmes, which Netflix produced back in 2020, starring Stranger Things alumnus Millie Bobby Brown. The film centres on Sherlock Holmes' precocious younger sister, Enola, who discovers a conspiracy of her own and races away from home to solve it.

It's not an earth-shatteringly inventive watch, to be clear, but Enola Holmes is pretty charming, with particular fun coming from the older Holmes brothers, played by Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin, each having a lot of fun with the script. It zips along at a fair pace, and should make for a really fun family movie night.

The Woman in Cabin 10

The Woman in Cabin 10 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This is the most recent release on our list, and it's a really intriguing one, continuing a partnership between Kiera Knightley and Netflix that started with 2024's excellent Black Doves miniseries. This is a far more of a traditional mystery, though, without a spy at its heart.

Knightley plays a journalist who starts to realise that there's a conspiracy at play on the megayacht she's travelling on while she profiles a billionaire. One night she sees someone fall overboard and drown, but is told by everyone else on the ship that no such person exists. Things only get murkier from there, and while this isn't the most critically-adored film Netflix has made recently, it certainly makes for a fun evening's viewing.