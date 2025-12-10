Netflix finally puts a date on the Peaky Blinders movie for cinema and home viewing

It was confirmed that Netflix was working on a Peaky Blinders movie back in 2024 and now there's a lot more information to feather Tommy Shelby's cap, with a star-studded cast and dates for both the theatrical release and its debut on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders is very much a breakout success of British TV, originally shown on the BBC in the UK before Netflix snapped it up. That means that those in the UK can still stream all six seasons through BBC iPlayer, while those in other regions can watch it on Netflix. Netflix has season five and six in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos too, which might help make that decision for you.

The next tough decision is whether you're going to watch it in its full majesty when it comes to the cinema on 6 March 2026 or whether you'll wait a couple of weeks for it to land on Netflix on 20 March. By that point, the reviews will be out, the dissection will have taken place, and you might be left watching a movie that you already know everything about.

The Immortal Man sees the return of Tommy Shelby. The date is 1940, in the thick of WWII, and the promise is that we'll see the Peaky Blinders at war. Tom Harper - director of the first season - returns, while Steven Knight writes, and the cast is certainly something to be excited about - and could be the reason to opt to see it on the big screen.

Cillian Murphy returns as the protagonist (it would be unimaginable for anyone else to fill this role), alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth and Stephen Graham, amongst others. I'm practically salivating thinking about it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While we have a date and a cast list, we don't know the plot, except for Steven Knight promising that "It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war."

We last saw Tommy Shelby at the end of season six - set in 1936 - riding off on a white horse after a tumultuous final episode that drew a lot of the plot lines to a conclusion.

That also clears a lot of the characters out of the way, so they don't need to be in the movie for the sake of continuity - but Ada Thorne (Sophie Rundle), Charlie Strong (Ned Dennehy), Johnny Dogs (Packy Lee), Curly (Ian Peck) are all set to return alongside Graham's Hayden Stagg. That gives us enough familiarity for this to feel like a continuance of the Peaky Blinders that was so successful on TV.

For those struggling to see how they might make it until March, it's worth dipping in to House of Guinness. Also from Steven Knight, it feels like a natural home for fans of the Peaky Blinders with family feuds, a period setting and plenty of crime to wash things down. It is streaming on Netflix now.