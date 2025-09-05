This huge new Netflix show couldn't be more Peaky Blinders if it tried (and it sure is trying)

Whenever a new show comes out that's set in the 19th century, with characters wearing characteristic hats and outfits, speaking in local dialects and threatening each other with violence, you have to wonder if it's inspired by Peaky Blinders. Thankfully, in the case of Netflix's new show House of Guinness, it doesn't have to pretend – its creator literally also created Peaky Blinders, after all.

Steven Knight is the brains behind both operations, and his new project finally got a trailer earlier this week, after a long while waiting for news. The show will hit Netflix on 25 September, and I wouldn't be remotely surprised if it turned into something of a phenomenon.

The show revolves around the big name in its title – the Guinness family, home of the now world-famous stout beer, which for a long time was just a popular local drink in Ireland. When the family patriarch dies in his old age, it kicks off what looks like a Succession-style power struggle amongst his four children.

Two are brought into the fold to run the brewery business, while the other two are cut loose and won't take it lying down. Even aside from the personalities involved, there are big business decisions to be made, not least a big push to bring the beer to the United States – which will mean that the show is split across two main locations, from the sounds of it.

This will all be set against the backdrop of political unrest and popular discontent, which will be a familiar tune to those who enjoyed Peaky Blinders as it went on. That show folded in more and more political context as it unfolded, including bringing real-life politicians into its storylines.

All of this will hopefully be paired with lovely production values, and the cast has some very fun names in it, not least James Norton, Anthony Boyle and even a role for the rarely-spotted Game of Thrones alumnus Jack Gleeson, whose impressively hateful performance as the devilish young king Joffrey Lannister became the stuff of legends.

