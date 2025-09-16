Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite for a "masterpiece" of a Netflix movie

When you think of iconic duos in the movie industry, there are few modern titans quite like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. While they've both gone on to such established solo careers that some younger folks might not even realise they started as creative partners, these two actors grew up together in Massachusetts before hitting the big time with Good Will Hunting.

Writing that sort of movie as your first feature (and winning the Oscar for doing so that year) is a start that most people dream of, and now we're nearly 30 years later, and they're still going strong. That said, they seem to largely work on separate projects, which is why it's so eyecatching that Netflix just showed off a movie starring the pair of them: The Rip.

The Rip | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The film will see Affleck and Damon playing members of a tight-knit police squad that specialises in finding stashes of money that criminals would very much rather stayed secret. Everything will seemingly kick off when they manage to find an unusually large score of cash – totally in the tens of millions, not the thousands they were expecting.

When that amount of money is on the line, even the motives of committed law enforcement agents can come into question, and it's clear that cracks might start to show between the two agents. Whether they can trust each other will be a key question, but whether they can trust the rest of their squad is surely also up in the air – Stephen Yuen is a particularly brilliant actor to be in a small role, so I'm guessing he'll have a chunky part to play.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

I think this is a pretty dynamite movie for Netflix to have up its sleeve, and it seems like people agree in the YouTube comments under the video. One person wrote: "Ben Affleck in serious roles is always a masterpiece", and got over 1,000 likes for their trouble, while another popular comment said: "I'm a simple man, I see Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in a movie together, I am watching it day one!"

As for when that "day one" actually is, the film will hit Netflix on 16 January, meaning you still have a fair few months left to wait before it does. As it stands, it doesn't sound like it'll be in cinemas, either, although it's probably not too late for Netflix to announce a limited theatre run at some point.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors