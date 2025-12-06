HBO's newest Game of Thrones spinoff gets a trailer that shows why Netflix wants to buy it

As news breaks go, this is a big one in the streaming world – Netflix is reportedly in talks to buy certain parts of Warner Bros, apparently, and those parts would include HBO Max. That could mean a huge shakeup of the streaming world somewhere down the line, and it isn't hard to see why Netflix would be interested in HBO's stuff, which remains the gold standard in television.

In fact, HBO just put live a trailer for its latest Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which pretty nicely underlines why it's so well thought of. The trailer lays out a new series set 100 years before the main Game of Throngs saga, featuring an all-new cast of characters, and it'll start on 18 January 2026.

The show doesn't come out of nowhere – we've known it was on the way for ages now, based on spinoff novels from George R.R. Martin, who's found it difficult to wrap up the main A Song of Ice and Fire saga but has an easier time writing tales of the life and times of Sir Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg (who may or may not have a fairly important second name that I won't spoil).

As the trailer lays out, Duncan is man of great martial might but without the parentage to secure him the true knighthood he so desperately desires. So, the only way he can see to get the future he wants is to fight in tourneys, in the hopes of making a name for himself and attracting some patronage. He's joined by the tiny, very bald Egg, who needs to attach himself for his own safety.

The show looks like great fun, and if it follows the template of the source novels, it should be at least a little less doom-and-gloomy than the main series. That doesn't mean it's going to be entirely light-hearted, but the balance should be a little more upbeat, since what it's dealing with is a little less apocalyptic in scale.

That said, there are still clearly some really nasty types to dice with, and it probably wouldn't be Game of Thrones without some bloody battles. All of this begs the question of what things could look like with Netflix in charge of HBO, of course, but the reality is that we're way too early in the potential process to really know how things might shake out.

Experts say that Paramount, another potential buyer, could come back to the table, but even if it does end up being Netflix, quite what that means is hard to say right now. Still, keep an eye on this whole saga, as it'll likely run for some time. Two of the best streaming services out there might even eventually become one.

