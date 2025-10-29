I might get a Netflix sub just to watch this new samurai series

It's a complicated old time, writing about the best streaming services and devices as much as I do – largely because there's only so much time in which to actually watch those streamers. No one could comfortably watch everything that Netflix puts out each week, for instance, meaning you have to pick and choose.

So, in my case, that means carefully rotating through the different streaming platforms on offer, so that I don't accidentally find myself paying for a couple that I don't have time to use. Right now, that means I don't actually have a Netflix subscription, despite it being arguably the biggest streamer in the world, and that's why I've been heading to the cinema to watch its biggest releases recently.

A new trailer might change that approach, though – Last Samurai Standing looks like a potential cult classic.

Last Samurai Standing | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The show's set in the 19th century, in Japan, and has a pretty phenomenal premise that builds on some other famous shows and movies. It sees 292 warriors being brought together at Tenryuji Temple in Kyoto one night, all told that there will be a huge cash prize on offer.

What's then explained is that they're all basically in a battle royale: each of them has a tag on a loop, and each tag they get from an opponent (by whatever means they choose) raises their points total. That sparks an immediate mass brawl, but it looks like people will soon scatter in the hopes of surviving and strategising.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

In amongst that mess will be our protagonist, Shujiro Saga (Junichi Okada), who clearly has big ambitions to rebuild his family's fallen fortunes. He's going to have to fight for his life against some memorable opponents to avoid being left in the mud, though, and there are clearly some amazing combat scenes to come.

Crucially, the show looks really stylish and potentially stylised, so I've got every hope that its action will be gorgeous to look at, and the brief glimpses we get of swordplay certainly suggest that's the case. The show will hit Netflix on 13 November, and I might just have to subscribe to watch it.

