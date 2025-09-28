Is this the most riveting Netflix trailer of all time? Quite possibly

Right since its very first teaser trailer, I've been hankering for A House of Dynamite in a big way – this looks like Netflix's movie commissioning side working at its very top level, grabbing a huge asset of a director and putting her in charge of what seems like an unreal cast. The movie's hitting cinemas on 10 October before reaching the streamer on 24 October, and I can't wait to see it.

In fact, I think this full trailer sealed the deal and has ensured that I'm going to make my way to my local Picturehouse to watch it when it comes out, rather than waiting to see it on my home setup. Even in the age of streaming, it's hard to beat a cinema experience, especially when a film is as inventive as the reviews indicate this one is.

A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE | Official Trailer | Netflix

The film concerns itself with what the endgame moments in the higher echelons of power would look like if the United States were genuinely facing a strike by an intercontinental ballistic missile. According to reviews, it shows the same sequence of time four times, each in a different setting with different characters, as they face up to the unbelievable reality of what's about to happen.

Some are tasked with trying to avert it, and others are more concerned with ensuring that the US gets revenge if it happens, but all of them are on a short journey that takes them from a regular morning to one that seems to beckon the end of the world as they know it.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

All of this is expertly directed by Academy Award-winner Kathryn Bigelow, after a few years without a film, and the cast includes Greta Lee, Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Clarke and more, making for a pretty stacked trailer when those final slides of credits start to stack up.

With early reviews putting the movie on a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, everything about this looks like one to absolutely ensure you watch if you're a Netflix subscriber. While it pumps out a huge amount of content every year, few of its additions come close to the blockbuster potential of this film.

