Netflix's new dark thriller looks like seriously twisty fun in first full trailer

Netflix has quite the upcoming slate of movies and shows right now, and it just gave us a trailer that some people have been waiting for quite a while to see – for new thriller series The Beast in Me, which arrives with quite the pedigree in terms of its cast and creative team.

The show is from much of the same team that made the multi-season hit Homeland, and also stars Clare Danes, like the older series did, making it basically an immediate must-watch for anyone who loved it back in the day. From the trailer, though, it seems like The Beast in Me could be altogether more creepy and borderline horror-esque in tone.

Danes stars as Aggie Wiggs (a name we're just going to leave with comment), a celebrated journalist caught in a complicated moment of her own, who becomes obsessed and entangled with a new neighbour when he moves into her area. That entanglement doesn't come from nowhere, though, but has its own twists and turns.

He's Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), you see, a very powerful man who has been dogged by persistent rumours and accusations that he killed his now dead wife. That's the sort of story that tends to follow you around, and Aggie clearly lets it get under her skin the more time she spends with him. From the trailer, it looks like they both have things to hide.

In fact, it looks like Rhys might be chewing on the scenery as he has fun with the sort of threatening looks that he's quite a specialist in. Nile may or may not be a psychopath, but he sure knows how to look like one, if you ask me. The show's almost certain to have quite a few red herrings and surprises to uncover, though, based on the sort of plots that Homeland conjured up.

It hits Netflix on 13 November, as reconfirmed by the end of this trailer, and looks like it could be a glossy new dark thriller to capture people's imaginations. Expect it to rocket up Netflix's charts when it does arrive, if you've any trust in my intuition on these things.

