Charlie Hunnam stars as you’ve never seen before in Netflix’s new horror

Horror series are so hot right now. That's across various forms, from podcasts to documentaries and mini-series. Despite such saturation, however, Netflix's third and latest instalment to the Monster series looks like it'll really stand out.

Monsters: The Ed Gein Story does away with all the sensationalism and instead tells the story of a man who inspired literally decades of cinematic horror. It looks like genuinely horriffic stuff – and stars Charlie Hunnam as you've never seen before, in a surprise casting.

Arriving on 3 October on one of the best streaming services, you can expect this latest mind-melter to make an impact. It comes from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the creators of The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story.

The Ed Gein Story trailer

Without giving too much away, it was Ed Gein who inspired the taxidermy of Norman Bates in Psycho and the sewn flesh facemasks of Leatherface in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

While these myths have come from his actions, and been shown in cinematic form, this show aims to help us face the reality of this man.

From the shocking police discoveries on his farm in Plainfield, Wisconsin, to his depraved relationship with his mother – everything is told in a restrained way that builds tension and will no doubt leave you hooked.

Who plays Ed Gein?

According to Brennan, this is the "best season of the three". It stars Charlie Hunnam, of Sons of Anarchy fame, who plays Ed Gein. He said his goal was a "tender, unflinching, no-holds-barred exploration of who Ed was."

Playing the role of Ed's domineering mother is Laurie Metcalf, from Lady Bird and The Conners. Also featuring Tom Hollander as legendary director Alfred Hitchcock and Olivia Williams as his wife – and a frequent collaborator.

The cast and creators have chosen to avoid the usual gore focus of these types of horrors, instead focusing on the psychological tension to create a feeling that lingers after the credits have rolled.

While this Ed Gein tale doens't land until October 3, in the meantime, there are lots of great shows to watch on Netflix in September. I, however, can't wait to frighten myself to bits.