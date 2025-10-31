Amazon Prime Video in November 2025: What's new on the huge streamer?

When you operate on the sheer scale that Prime Video does, along with most of the other contenders to be the best streaming service on the planet, it's pretty key that you have a reliable pipeline of new content coming each and every month for subscribers. When Netflix is your biggest competitor, that basically makes things even more tense.

So, what does Prime Video have lined up this November, for those of you with subscriptions and time to burn in your evenings and weekends? I've gone through the release schedule carefully to pick out five highlights for you, across a range of genres and encompassing both movies and series – check them out below.

Playdate - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 12 November

Alan Ritchson has proved himself quite an asset to Prime Video as the lead in the hit series Reacher, hulking around and putting a violent stop to criminal enterprises, but this new action-comedy looks like it'll involve him testing his comedic timing, too. He's starring opposite Kevin James in a crowd-pleasing affair this time out.

James plays a dad trying to connect with his son when he meets Ritchson and his respective kid. They spark up a quick conversation, but things take a wild turn when some apparent assassins turn up in the park, kicking off a crazy sequence of events, from car chases to all-out brawls. This could be a fun one for family viewing.

Malice

Malice - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 14 November

This one looks decidedly less family friendly – a dark and mysterious thriller series featuring the unassuming Jack Whitehall playing very much against type. He plays the child minder and tutor to a rich family, seemingly there to help their kids stay busy while on a sun-drenched family holiday.

All is far from what it seems, though, and the trailer makes clear that Whitehall's character has a malevolence bubbling away right under the surface. It clearly won't take long for him to start doing downright evil things to the family, although the real question and tension is likely to come from the question of why he's decided to target them like this.

Tyler Perry's Finding Joy

Tyler Perry's Finding Joy - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 5 November

If you're in the mood for a simple, fun and swooning love story, then Tyler Perry will have you covered midway through the month with Finding Joy. The movie stars Shannon Thornton as Joy, who's not just hard-done-by in her fashion job, but also seems to be in a situationship that's going nowhere fast.

When she travels into the middle of nowhere to attend her maybe-boyfriend's Christmas party, a road accident on the ice leaves her stranded. What this? A super-handsome, hunky local to help her out of trouble and possibly spark the idea that she's worth more than she's getting? It's classic stuff, and probably has a predictably happy ending, perfect for a comfort watch.

Maxton Hall Season 2

Maxton Hall Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 7 November

Those looking for some steamy romance will actually be spoiled this month, because Maxton Hall is back, with more German raunchiness almost guaranteed as Ruby and James both return to school with their feeling towards each other looking more complicated than ever. As always with a "will they, won't they" plotline, expect turmoil.

The show's all about the troubles of rich teens, so there's a sort of fun in seeing them having the sort of melodrama that a series thrives on, but Ruby's obviously a little different. Whether she can continue to survive in the cut-throat world of the elite is one question, let alone whether she can finally find happiness in love.

Kenny Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish | Official trailer 🎥🔴 - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 4 November

If you're going to announce a sports documentary about one of the most influential players and managers in football history, one of the best ways to get people interested is to confirm that it's from Asif Kapadia, an Oscar-winning documentarian whose F1 film Senna is one of the best ever movies in its genre.

Kenny Dalglish will look at the life and times of King Kenny, whose career is so extraordinarily unique thanks to the inextricable tragedy of the Hillsborough disaster happening while he was in charge at Liverpool. His grace in the long aftermath has been a thing of beauty, so it'll be fascinating to learn more from the man himself about how he got through it all.