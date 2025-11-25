Streaming has been a blessing for many of us over the last decade or so, making it way easier to get access to wide swathes of TV and movies – but there's no denying that it can sometimes feel like a false economy. Sign up for too many services and your monthly bills can quickly become fairly chunky, unless you're canny with seeking out deals.

Well, we're bang in the middle of Black Friday week right now, which means that US viewers have a wide range of deals available to them when it comes to streaming platforms. I've picked out five of the very best for you, right here, to make your evenings of content that little bit cheaper.

Black Friday streaming deals: Five of the best

Read more Read less ▼ Apple TV 6-month subscription: was $12.99 per month, now $5.99 at Apple

Apple TV is the reigning top pick in our list of the best streaming services out there, and its track record is hard to beat. It's already reasonably priced at $13 a month, frankly, but this deal makes it even more attractive. I don't believe anyone could be disappointed by its catalogue at this price.

Read more Read less ▼ HBO Max annual ad-supported plan: was $10.99 per month, now $2.99 at HBO

HBO's track record is undoubtedly the best out there in the world of TV. It's a hit factory that keeps on putting out amazing new shows, and its library of classics is unreal, making this a stupidly good deal – just $3 a month for access to all of its best shows, albeit with ads to break them up.

Read more Read less ▼ Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN Unlimited bundle: was $35.99 per month now $29.99 at Disney

If you want something more all-encompassing and don't mind what looks like a higher monthly fee, Disney has the deal for you. Its all-in-one bundle with Hulu and ESPN thrown in on top of Disney+ will basically answer all your streaming needs in one, for just $30.

Read more Read less ▼ Amazon Prime Video: Massive deals on added subscriptions

Amazon Prime Video is a great streamer on its own, but the fact that you can use the platform to add in other subscriptions makes it super handy. Right now, loads of those add-ons have great deals, including one that matches the HBO price above, for example. It can widen your horizons without making you download yet another app, which is never a bad thing.

Read more Read less ▼ Walmart Plus (includes Paramount+ or Peacock): was $98 per year now $49 at Walmart Okay, this one is a little more niche – but still a great deal! Walmart's premium membership gets you extra deals, access and free shipping, but the real trick here is that you can also choose between Paramount+ or Peacock's ad-supported plans at no extra cost. So, this Black Friday deal gets you some cheap streaming with extras thrown in, basically.

Any of those deals could be a total winner, as far as I'm concerned – but each of them is one that I've picked out of the many, many others on the market because I think it offers proper value and a deal that could genuinely move the needle for normal folks.