Has Amazon just slashed 60% off its newest 4K Fire TV Stick or am I still asleep?

I've found some great deals during this Black Friday sales period already, but I must admit that few have blown me away quite as much as this one. I genuinely thought I was seeing things at one point, and had to do a double-take.

The all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select – as launched just a month ago – is now under £20 in the UK, $20 in the States. That's up to 60% off for a brand-new, recently released device. Wow.

US deal Save 50% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon As well as all the streaming apps and Amazon services, the 4K Select gives you access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. So if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you can play 100s of Xbox games on your TV without needing a console.

The Amazon Fire TV 4K Select was launched at the end of September as the latest member of the brand's streaming device lineup. It is slightly different to its siblings though, in that it runs on Amazon's own Vega OS software, but still offers all the major apps through cloud streaming.

That includes rival services, like Netflix and Apple TV, although they are hosted on remote servers rather than the stick itself. One benefit to this is that the apps will always be up to date – you won't need to download new versions yourself. And you'll always get the best image quality depending on your home network.

Alexa support is on board still and there is an Alexa Voice Remote included in the box. You don't get Dolby Vision support – that's exclusive to the 4K (4K Plus in the US) and 4K Max models – but HDR10+ is on board, which is arguably as good a picture format anyway.

If you are looking to step up though (or want to sideload additional apps, as this doesn't have the option), there are also great deals on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max throughout the Black Friday period.