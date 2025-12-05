The free TV box that rivals Sky and Virgin is back in stock at last – and it's even had an upgrade

Quick Summary The Netgem Pleio Freely box has been more successful that anyone could have imagined, selling out in minutes whenever stock became available. However, Netgem has promised more units will be available today for "anyone who wants to purchase Pleio", and even tacks on a welcome extension to its free subscription.

The Netgem Pleio is finally back in stock again. Unprecedented demand has meant that as soon as launch units hit Amazon they were snapped up by eager UK TV viewers. But as of today, Friday 5 December, they should become available again.

It's no surprise that the streamer has been so successful. Not only is it a fully capable Android streaming device with access to the Google Play Store and all the streaming services, it is the first Freely set-top-box, providing more than 40 major UK TV channels for free.

Netgem Pleio Freely box: £99 at Amazon As well as free access to 40+ of the UK's major TV channels, the Pleio puck gives you 12 months of cloud gaming and more than 150 additional free channels to stream. And there's even the Google Play Store and all the apps you could hope for.

And that's not all. The Netgem Pleio also provides access to more than 150 FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels (Channels+) and has its own cloud gaming service. You even get a game controller as part of the bundle at no extra cost.

There's even an upgrade in that field, too – Netgem has decided to add extra free months onto its Pleio membership. Previously, all purchases came with three months of free cloud gaming and Channels+, but the brand has extended that to 12 months.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

So technically, you now get almost 200 free channels streamed over the internet, including all the main channels from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, 5 and the U network, plus more than 250 console games to play on your TV. And you won't have to pay anything more for a year.

We were still awaiting the stock arriving onto Amazon at the time of writing, but have been assured by Netgem that it will start sometime today. It's best to check back regularly.

It also seems that the company has made additional Pleio units available this time, so they should sell out in minutes like before:

"“Even for a product we had so much confidence in bringing to the market, the response to Pleio was astronomical - and far exceeded our expectations," said Netgem UK's managing director, Sylvian Thevenot.

"We’re now confident that anyone who wants to purchase Pleio from Amazon will be able to do so, with stock starting to be available again from Friday.”