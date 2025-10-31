Google TV Streamer to get Gemini soon, as Google announced release window
The AI update could change the way you interact with your TV box
Quick Summary
Gemini should be available on additional Google TV devices and sets "this winter", with the brand narrowing down its release window.
That will include the Google TV Streamer, so could make for a wise Black Friday buy.
Google is finally updating its home products to access Gemini, but one set of devices is still waiting.
While the company has already added its AI assistant and services to specific TCL Google TVs, its own streaming device is yet to receive it. As are numerous others TVs and streamers that run on Google's platform.
That should change soon though, as the brand has narrowed down the release window for its update – and specifically when it comes to the Google TV Streamer.
While announcing that Gemini for Google Home is rolling out in early access now, Google revealed that TV devices and models should get Gemini by "this winter". As reported by 9to5Google, that is more specific than the previously suggested "later this year".
What will Gemini add to Google TV?
The software is already available on the TCL QM9K Google TV models and allows for more natural language interactions when searching for shows and films by voice. You can have realistic conversations with the TV, as well as ask for AI-powered recaps on previous episodes, and even what some reviewers might have said about them.
There will be additional capabilities added in time and they might even appear before the update arrives on additional devices. We're hoping the office Google TV Streamer gets it soon, along with other TV models – although only sets from Hisense and other TCL variants have so far been name checked.
It's also likely that Gemini will first appear in the US, as it has on Nest products.
Still, winter is closing in and so we should find out much more on Google's Gemini for TV plans in the coming weeks.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
