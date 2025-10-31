Google TV Streamer to get Gemini soon, as Google announced release window

Quick Summary Gemini should be available on additional Google TV devices and sets "this winter", with the brand narrowing down its release window. That will include the Google TV Streamer, so could make for a wise Black Friday buy.

Google is finally updating its home products to access Gemini, but one set of devices is still waiting.

While the company has already added its AI assistant and services to specific TCL Google TVs, its own streaming device is yet to receive it. As are numerous others TVs and streamers that run on Google's platform.

That should change soon though, as the brand has narrowed down the release window for its update – and specifically when it comes to the Google TV Streamer.

While announcing that Gemini for Google Home is rolling out in early access now, Google revealed that TV devices and models should get Gemini by "this winter". As reported by 9to5Google, that is more specific than the previously suggested "later this year".

What will Gemini add to Google TV?

The software is already available on the TCL QM9K Google TV models and allows for more natural language interactions when searching for shows and films by voice. You can have realistic conversations with the TV, as well as ask for AI-powered recaps on previous episodes, and even what some reviewers might have said about them.

There will be additional capabilities added in time and they might even appear before the update arrives on additional devices. We're hoping the office Google TV Streamer gets it soon, along with other TV models – although only sets from Hisense and other TCL variants have so far been name checked.

It's also likely that Gemini will first appear in the US, as it has on Nest products.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, winter is closing in and so we should find out much more on Google's Gemini for TV plans in the coming weeks.