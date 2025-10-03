Google finally unveils its new smart speaker – but there's a catch

QUICK SUMMARY Google has announced the Google Home Speaker, its first smart speaker with Gemini for Home AI built in. It has a new spherical design, comes in four colours, and launches next spring for £99.99 / $99.99. Users will have to pay for a Google Home Premium subscription to unlock the best features. However, it comes with a 6-month free trial of the Standard plan to get you started.

Google has finally unveiled its new smart speaker after months of leaks, officially naming it the Google Home Speaker. It’s the first device to launch with Gemini for Home, the built-in AI assistant that replaces Google Assistant, which debuted earlier this year.

Sharp-eyed fans first spotted the speaker back in August during Google’s launch event, noting it looked like a chunkier, rounder version of the Google Nest Mini. Now the rumours are confirmed – but the reveal might not be quite as exciting as some people hoped.

In order to really get the most out of the new speaker, you’ll need a Google Home Premium subscription – Standard or Advanced – to unlock key features like Gemini Live. Eek!

Gemini Live is the big new upgrade, letting you have natural conversations with the Google Home Speaker. Like older Google smart speakers, you’ll still start with Hey Google, but you have need to repeat it before every request.

The Standard subscription costs £8/$10 per month month or £80/$100 per year and also includes home automation and sound detection. The Advanced plan adds extras like daily summaries of what happened whilst you were away and the ability to search your camera history just by asking.

Design wise, the Google Home Speaker doesn’t look like any of its predecessors. It’s almost spherical with a flat top and base, as well as a light ring on the bottom that glows when it’s listening or talking.

Google says the shell is made from 39% recycled materials and wrapped in yarn created through a unique 3D knitting process to cut down on fabric waste. It’ll be available in four colours – Jade, Berry, Porcelain and Hazel.

The Google Home Speaker lands next spring for £99.99 / $99.99, launching across multiple regions including the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Buyers will also get a 6-month free trial of Google Home Standard, so at least there’s a little silver lining to that subscription catch.