Google Gemini is finally rolling out to Nest devices – here’s how to get early access

QUICK SUMMARY After recently announcing that its new smart home devices are on the way, Google has also began to roll out Google Gemini via an Early Access Programme. You can now sign up via the app, meaning you'll be notified when it’s available for your devices in your region.

It was only a few weeks ago that Google unveiled its brand new range of smart home gadgets, including updated Nest cameras and the long-awaited Google Home Speaker. However, the real headline wasn’t just the hardware – it was the confirmation that Google Gemini would soon be coming to them as well.

Now, whilst some of these new devices are already available to buy, others (including the Google Home Speaker) aren’t landing until early 2026, which means Gemini’s full rollout is still a little way off for most people. That said, a few lucky users can already try it out early.

Google has confirmed that Gemini for Home is now rolling out through an Early Access Programme in select regions. The brand said “we want you to try all of these new features and continue giving us feedback as we work to perfect the experience.”

If you want to be among the first to try Gemini for yourself, here’s how to sign up:

1. Open the Google Home app, but make sure it’s updated to version 4.0

2. Tap Settings in the bottom right corner

3. Scroll down and select Early Access

4. Tap Sign up and fill in any details if necessary

5. You’ll then be notified when Gemini for Home becomes available

It's as easy as that! The rollout began on 1st October across Canada, Ireland, the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, so you might not see it appear right away – but this will make sure you’re first in line when it does.