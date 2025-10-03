Google Nest’s new cameras are finally here – all the features you need to know about

QUICK SUMMARY Google has officially launched its new Nest cameras and video doorbell. With prices starting at £89.99 / $99.99, the new Nest Cams offer wider views, better image quality and Gemini-powered features and alerts.

After a month of teases, Google Nest’s new cameras are finally available to buy, as well as its new video doorbell and the Google Home Speaker . Despite its many device leaks since the Made by Google event, features and specs for the Google Nest Cams have been kept relatively quiet – until now.

The new Nest Cam Outdoor (wired) and the Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen) both have new and upgraded features, the most exciting of which is Google Gemini. Gemini features include better video history search with Ask Home, so instead of scrolling through hours of footage, you can ask Gemini to find events using natural language.

Other Gemini features include Home Brief, which summarises your hours of footage into a quick summary, zoomed-in video previews, and detailed notifications which better explain what’s happening in or around your home.

Nest’s new security cameras might be its best yet, with an improved wider and taller field of view than its predecessors. The new Nest Cams now have 153-degree diagonal views, and 2K HDR video, which is Google’s highest resolution to date.

(Image credit: Google Nest)

Both cameras, and the new Nest video doorbell are wired, and have low-light resolution which uses a new sensor and wider aperture to better see in darker conditions. Full colour mode is now available and they have infrared night vision so you get a clear, crisp image even when it's nighttime.

The one feature that was revealed in leaks was zooming, which has now been officially confirmed. With your new Nest Cam or doorbell, you can zoom in and crop your view to stay focused on specific areas and objects. Zoomed-in animated previews are also expected to roll out soon so you can see events on your lock screen.

The new Google Nest Cams and doorbell also have built-in alerts that use AI to detect people, animals and vehicles, and are encrypted by default with two-step verification.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally available to buy – after years of waiting for new Nest products – the new Nest Cams and Doorbell are very reasonably priced. The Nest Cam Outdoor is £119.99 / $149.99, while the Nest Cam Indoor costs £89.99 / $99.99 and the Nest Doorbell will set you back £179.99 / $179.99.