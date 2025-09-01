New Google Nest devices leak, including security cameras and a video doorbell

QUICK SUMMARY As revealed in a recent leak, Google could be launching new Nest smart home devices. This includes new Nest Outdoor and Indoor cameras and a Nest Doorbell, plus Google is also renaming its Nest Aware subscription plan.

The Made by Google event took place a couple of weeks ago, and while smart home-related launches were almost non-existent, there have been lots of product leaks since then. Alongside the potential Gemini smart speaker which was sneakily hidden in the Google launch video, there’s now rumours about new cameras and doorbells.

As reported on Android Headlines , Google is preparing to launch new smart home devices, including a Nest Indoor Cam, Nest Outdoor Cam and Nest Doorbell. This is really exciting for Google Home users as it’s been several years since there have been any new Nest devices, plus it’s a sign that Nest is here to stay.

The potentially new Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor cameras will expand its best security camera line-up. Looking at the Nest Cam Indoor first, it’ll be Google’s third generation model, and it’s expected to come with Gemini and 2K resolution.

Previously, the Nest Cam Indoor only had 1080p resolution so it’s a great upgrade in camera quality. It’s also expected to have zoom and crop features, and will come in snow, beret and hazel colours.

The ‘new’ Nest Cam Outdoor will be wired and Google’s second generation model. It’s expected to have all the same features as its predecessor, as well as new Gemini-powered features. It’ll also be available in more colours.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Finally, the last product that Google is expected to launch is a new video doorbell . The Nest Doorbell will be the third generation, wired and come in multiple new colours.

Similar to the cameras, the resolution of the Nest Doorbell has been upgraded to 2K and zoom and it’s expected to have crop features, as well as better video previews and storage.

Android Headlines also reported that Google would be renaming Nest Aware, its paid Nest subscription, to ‘Google Home Premium’. Launch date and pricing for the subscription and the new security line-up has yet to be announced, but it’s definitely got us excited – although I’m not sure who will want a bright red security camera!