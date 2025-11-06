5 tried and tested video doorbells you should buy for your front door

If you’re a smart home beginner or simply want to add an extra layer of protection to your home, then you need to invest in a video doorbell – and here are five tried and tested models you should buy for your home.

As T3’s resident smart home expert, I always recommend a video doorbell as your first ever smart device. It has everything you could possibly need from a smart gadget, and it’s a great entry-way into the world of smart home. But with so many brands on the market, it can be tricky to decide which one you should use on your front door – that’s where this guide comes in.

All the video doorbells on this list have been tried and tested by T3, and have received five stars. They vary from premium to budget, and some models are completely subscription free so there are no ongoing monthly costs – see our 3 video doorbells that don’t require a monthly subscription for more details.

1. Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024)

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to video doorbells, Ring is hard to beat and its latest battery-powered video doorbell is our current favourite. Despite Ring introducing more video doorbells this year, we’re still in the testing phase for that, so the 2024 model is our top pick – and rightfully so.

The design of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) is classic Ring, with its light-up blue button and two-tone colour. It’s fairly inconspicuous and doesn’t unnecessarily protrude from your door, plus it’s a doddle to set up. Its camera has 1400 x 1400 HD resolution and it has head-to-toe fish eye views so you can see all the way down to your doorstep. Throw in two-way talk and live view, and it’s a perfect all-rounder.

When you first buy the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024), it comes with a 30 day free trial of Ring Protect, a subscription service via the Ring app. While you don’t need the subscription to use the app or the doorbell, it does unlock additional features, like better notifications and detection, but it has a £4.99 / $4.99 monthly cost. See our Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) review for more details.

2. Eufy E340 Video Doorbell

(Image credit: Future)

Next up is Eufy, specifically the Eufy E340 Video Doorbell. Like Ring, Eufy is also making a big name for itself within the smart home arena, and its video doorbells are some of our favourites to review. What’s even better is the Eufy E340 Video Doorbell and other Eufy smart devices have no subscription fees.

The Eufy E340 Video Doorbell has dual cameras to offer wider angles and views. The cameras are split so one can see straight ahead while the other looks down. When used separately or together, this offers great coverage so you can see packages being delivered or pets walking across your doormat.

Its 2K video resolution is crisp and clear, and the Eufy E340 Video Doorbell has good night vision so you can still see objects in the dark. It’s hard to fault, which is why it got five stars. See our Eufy E340 Video Doorbell review for more details.

3. Aqara Smart Doorbell Camera G410

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re looking for a simple, budget-friendly video doorbell, the Aqara Smart Doorbell Camera G410 fits the brief. While some features like 2K resolution are only available in the app, the Aqara Smart Doorbell Camera G410 offers the high quality audio and video that you want from a video doorbell.

What’s unique about the Aqara Smart Doorbell Camera G410 is that it can also act as a smart home hub and can connect to all your other smart home devices. It has impressive detection technology and a good field of vision, so while it might be basic, it excels in all the right areas.

Another area that the Aqara Smart Doorbell Camera G410 does well in is its connection. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi, so both 2.4GHz and 5GHz so the connection will always be reliable and speedy. See our full Aqara Smart Doorbell Camera G410 review for more details.

4. EZVIZ EP3x Pro Video Doorbell

(Image credit: Lucy Miller)

The EZVIZ EP3x Pro Video Doorbell is similar to the Eufy model mentioned above, as it also has dual-lens cameras for a better field of view. One camera is a 2K lens that’s designed for visitors, while the other camera has 1080p video resolution for parcels. Footage from both is sharp, smooth and delivered in real-time.

The EZVIZ EP3x Pro Video Doorbell has good night vision and a built-in spotlight to illuminate your doorstep and enhance the clarity of your video. Its design is probably one of the simplest on this list – it also looks quite similar to the Aqara G410 – and it comes with a solar charger for consistent battery life.

EZVIZ is another brand that doesn’t require monthly subscription fees so after the initial cost, you don’t have to spend anything else. The app isn’t as advanced as others on this list, but it’s still a handy, reliable thing to have. See our full EZVIZ EP3x Pro Video Doorbell review for more details.

5. Tapo D235 Video Doorbell

(Image credit: Future)

The Tapo D235 Video Doorbell might be the cheapest option on this list, but that price doesn’t reflect the quality. It’s packed full of features, including wired or wireless configuration and 2K video resolution which can be adjusted if the Wi-Fi is busy or overloaded.

While its night vision could be better, the LED light on the Tapo D235 Video Doorbell allows you to switch between infrared and full colour mode to enhance your view. It has 180-degree horizontal and 140-degree vertical views and has AI detection that recognises people, pets and vehicles.