Expert reveals the unexpected reason why you should never dry towels in the bathroom

It’s always slightly alarming when we’re advised to stop doing something we’ve probably been doing forever – and this latest piece of advice definitely falls into that category.

Homeowners are now being warned to avoid drying towels and bath mats in the bathroom this winter, as it can lead to dampness, which is one of the main reasons so many of us end up needing the best dehumidifiers in the first place.

To find out more, I spoke to the bathroom experts at Vidalux, who are encouraging households to properly ventilate their bathrooms and dry towels in a separate room instead. This is because drying towels and bath mats in an already damp bathroom after a shower only increases humidity levels further. As they dry, they release even more moisture into the air, which can quickly make damp and mould problems worse.

(Image credit: Duux)

Andy Ellis from Vidalux explains that “A lot of people have a shower and hang their towels and bath mats on the radiator to dry. It seems like the most obvious thing to do, but the truth is these items are releasing moisture into an already damp environment.

“If you live with other people and there are two or three towels drying at the same time, the issue becomes even worse. Not only will everything take longer to dry, but if towels overlap, they can also end up with that horrible musty smell.”

Andy also points out that placing towels on a hot radiator or heated airer isn’t as effective as many people think, as both can still release additional moisture into the air. Instead, he recommends drying towels and bath mats in a separate room using a standard airer or even the back of a chair.

