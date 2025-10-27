There's one mistake everyone makes with their dehumidifier – here's how to avoid it

Now that temperatures have dropped and the rain’s setting in, more and more of us are turning to the best dehumidifiers to battle the chill. I'm included in that, and my favourite model is running almost constantly in the living room at the moment.

However, what many people don’t realise is that there’s one big mistake that could be stopping their dehumidifier from working properly. We’ve already covered the most common errors, but this one stands out above the rest.

Keep reading to find out what it is – and how to fix it.

(Image credit: Duux)

Now, onto the important stuff. The biggest mistake people make with their dehumidifier is... placing it in the wrong spot.

Most people stick it too close to a wall, behind furniture, or in a tight corner where air can’t circulate properly. The problem is, dehumidifiers need good airflow to pull in damp air and release dry air effectively. If it’s boxed in, it’ll work harder, use more electricity, and remove far less moisture.

For the best results, place your dehumidifier around 15-30 cm away from any walls or furniture, ideally in a central spot where air can flow freely. It also helps to keep doors and windows closed so it’s not battling outdoor humidity.

Now that you know how to get the most from it, here are 3 of the best dehumidifier deals worth checking out this week.