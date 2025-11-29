3 kitchen appliances you shouldn't leave plugged in at night, according to an expert

Leaving appliances running overnight might seem harmless – after all, it’s convenient to wake up to clean dishes, dry clothes or a fully cooked meal. However, according to experts, millions of UK households are unknowingly putting themselves at risk by letting certain kitchen appliances run whilst they sleep.

To get the facts straight, I looked at guidance from the Humberside Fire & Rescue Service, who warn that only appliances designed to stay on continuously (like fridges and freezers) should be left running unattended. Others can pose a serious fire hazard due to overheating or mechanical failure, and at night, there’s no one around to spot the warning signs.

With that in mind, here are the top three kitchen appliances you should never leave switched on overnight, and why doing so could have some surprisingly dangerous consequences.

1. Tumble dryer

Running a tumble dryers during the night is a disaster waiting to happen. They generate a lot of heat, lint builds up incredibly quickly, and that combination is one of the most common causes of house fires. Even if yours is packed with modern sensors and clever safety tech, running it whilst you’re asleep means you won’t hear (or smell) the tell-tale signs of trouble.

Instead, pop your clothes on an airer before bed or set the dryer to run first thing in the morning. Your future self (and your laundry) will thank you.

2. Dishwasher

Dishwashers overnight are another huge no-go, even though it’s admittedly lovely waking up to sparkling glasses. Fire services regularly warn against leaving them running unattended because they rely on heating elements, pumps, wiring and motors – all of which are components that can fail.

Leaks, electrical faults and short circuits happen far more often than you’d imagine, and if something sparks at 3am, there’s no one awake to spot the early signs.

3. Slow cooker

The best multi-cookers and slow cookers feel safer as they run at lower temperatures, but leaving them on overnight isn’t as risk-free as people think. Older models or those with worn cables can overheat during long cooking cycles, and if they’re left too close to something flammable (like a tea towel or chopping board), the risk creeps up even more.

They’re brilliant for “set and forget” cooking, but just stick to daytime “forgetting” hours when you’re around to keep an eye on things.