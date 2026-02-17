This is the worst place to put your smart thermostat, according to an energy expert

Despite us slowly edging into spring, we’re still very much relying on heating our homes, meaning our best smart thermostats are continuing to work overtime. However, households across the UK are now being warned that a poorly positioned thermostat could be silently adding hundreds of pounds to annual heating bills.

Experts say something as simple as where a thermostat is installed can significantly affect how efficiently a home stays warm. According to Gordon Wallis, energy expert at Your NRG, incorrect placement is one of the most common yet overlooked causes of wasted energy.

“Where your thermostat sits has a huge influence on how your heating behaves,” Wallis explains. “If it is in the wrong location, it can cause your system to turn on and off at the wrong times, pushing bills up without you realising.”

What is the worst place for your smart thermostat?

One of the biggest mistakes is installing a thermostat in the hallway. These spaces are often colder than the rest of the home due to draughts and frequent door openings.

“When you open the front door and cold air rushes in, the thermostat can think the entire house is too cold,” says Wallis. “That tells the boiler to send out more heat, even if your living spaces are already warm enough.”

Wallis also warns against placing thermostats near radiators, windows or in direct sunlight, as this can distort temperature readings.

“If a thermostat is too close to a heat source or exposed to sunlight, it may believe the room is warmer than it actually is. That can cause the heating to switch off too early, leaving other rooms underheated and uncomfortable.”

(Image credit: Netatmo)

Where should you place it?

For most households, the living room is typically the ideal location. It’s usually the most occupied space and tends to have more stable airflow, making it easier for the heating system to regulate the overall temperature accurately.

Small tweaks can also deliver noticeable savings. Wallis notes that most homes only need to be heated to between 18°C and 21°C during winter, and lowering the thermostat by just one degree can cut heating costs by around 10% annually.

For more smart heating tips, check out 3 ways my smart thermostat helps me beat the cost of living crisis next.