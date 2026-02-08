So you want to upgrade your heating – these 5 smart thermostats are worth knowing about

Want to upgrade your heating? Then a smart thermostat is the best way to do it.

With a smart thermostat, you can unlock better and more customisable control of your home’s central heating system. With the accompanying app, you can turn your heating on while you’re on your way home so it’s nice and toasty warm when you arrive, and set schedules for different times of day to better fit your routine.

There are plenty of smart thermostat options floating around – but which one should you choose? Here are five smart thermostats that are worth knowing about that can keep you warm and help save on your energy bills.

1. Tado Smart Thermostat X

(Image credit: Future)

Tado is likely the first brand that would have popped up when you Googled ‘smart thermostat’ – and for good reason. Tado has thermostat options for radiators, boilers, AC and underfloor heating, but it’s the Tado Smart Thermostat X you should be excited about.

Easy to install and compatible with most gas boilers and heat pumps, the Tado Smart Thermostat X has user-friendly controls and a powerful companion app. It allows you to accurately control your home’s heating room-by-room, set routines and compare your heating costs to help you save money on your bills. See our Tado Smart Thermostat X review for more details.

2. Google Nest Learning Thermostat

(Image credit: Google)

Part of Google’s Nest line-up of smart home devices, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is now in its fourth generation. Before I get into all the positives, it’s worth noting that if you live outside the US, you can’t buy the 4th Gen version of the Google Nest Learning Thermostat but the third generation is available.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat has an attractive design and is available in four colours to suit your home aesthetic. It adapts to your lifestyle by recognising your heating habits, so if you like it warmer in the evenings, it’ll take note of that and build you a schedule. See our Google Nest Learning Thermostat review for more details.

3. Netatmo Thermostat Original

(Image credit: Netatmo)

Netatmo recently announced new smart thermostats after a long 14 year wait. The Netatmo Thermostat Original is wireless, and has a touchscreen which displays two favourite scenarios so it’s quick and easy to set your heating.

With the app, the Netatmo Thermostat Original gives access to custom heating features like Eco-Assist and Locking. It has a much more modern design and can be mounted on the wall or propped up on a table. Check out our older Netatmo Smart Thermostat review for details on the Original’s predecessor.

4. Eve Thermostat

(Image credit: Eve Systems)

Announced at CES 2026, Eve’s first-ever smart thermostat is Matter compatible and subscription free. It has an easy-to-read display with touch controls so you can adjust your heating on the device or use it with its app to customise temperature presets, different modes, and even fan controls.

My favourite feature of the upcoming Eve Smart Thermostat is its presence automations. The thermostat automatically adjusts the temperature when it detects that you’ve left or arrived home. Not only does this help save energy usage, but its Eco indicator also lets you know when your settings are within energy-efficient ranges. As of writing, it’s available to buy in the US, and is expected in the UK soon.

5. Honeywell Home X8S Smart Thermostat

(Image credit: Honeywell)

The Honeywell Home X8S Smart Thermostat is a smart thermostat, sensor and touchscreen display in one . It’s a full-fledged heating and monitoring system that displays smart home information on its 5-inch screen, including your heating and you can even stream the live feed of your video doorbell .