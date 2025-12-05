This Honeywell smart thermostat has a cool touchscreen which live streams your video doorbell

QUICK SUMMARY Honeywell has launched the X8S Smart Thermostat, a new smart energy device that combines a thermostat, sensor and touchscreen display in one. Currently only available in the US, the Honeywell X8S Smart Thermostat is designed to offer complete control of your heating and energy usage.

If you’re looking to upgrade your heating, the Honeywell X8S Smart Thermostat should be on your radar. The latest product from Resideo Technologies is a full-fledged heating and monitoring system, as it not only comes with the thermostat, but also a large touchscreen which can be used to check your video doorbell feeds.

It seems like a lot more smart devices are being upgraded with an additional screen to offer a better view and customisation experience to all users in the household. For example, video doorbells from the likes of EZVIZ and Eufy now come with a screen that can be mounted inside so people who don’t have access to the doorbell’s app can see who’s at the door without having to actually answer it.

Having an internal screen for a video doorbell or intercom system makes complete sense, but most recently, Honeywell introduced this touchscreen feature to its new X8S Smart Thermostat. Now, you can buy the Honeywell X8S Smart Thermostat to monitor and control your heating while also streaming live video from compatible doorbells on it.

I initially thought this sounded quite strange – why would you need your smart thermostat to have a screen?! But it’s clear that this functionality is designed to not only check your doorbell, but to also display your thermostat controls, programmes and schedules on the screen as well as its app.

(Image credit: Honeywell)

The large 5-inch touchscreen is compatible with Ring and First Alert doorbells, so you can check your doorbell and speak to visitors directly from the thermostat. The interface also displays temperature programming, clocks, weather and the indoor air quality of your home.

In terms of heating features, the Honeywell X8S Smart Thermostat allows you to turn your heating off and on remotely via the First Alert app. The thermostat also acts as a sensor, so when it detects that you’re home, it adjusts the temperature to warm you up or cool you down. It also does this for when you’re not at home, so you can save more energy on your bills.

As a sensor, the Honeywell X8S Smart Thermostat detects and monitors many different aspects of your home, including your HVAC system, water leak detection, humidity, and more. It’ll alert you if it detects any issues, and the app itself shows you statistics on your energy usage and offers advice on how to save on it.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clearly, the Honeywell X8S Smart Thermostat wants to act like a smart home hub, and I don’t blame it! Having one device as the centralised zone for your other smart gadgets is invaluable. What’s even better is the Honeywell X8S Smart Thermostat is also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home and Matter for voice controls and added versatility.